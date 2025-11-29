Travel

Sunrise Airways Launches New Service to Fort Lauderdale

First-Ever Flights Between Cap-Haïtien and Fort Lauderdale Commence December 15, 2025

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 4 1 minute read
Sunrise Airways Flights to Fort Lauderdale
Sunrise Airways A320
Sunrise Airways Flights to Fort Lauderdale
Sunrise Airways A320

 

FORT LAUDERDALE – Sunrise Airways (IATA: S6, ICAO: KSZ) announced today the introduction of its first-ever flights connecting Cap-Haïtien, Haiti (CAP) and Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL). The new service is scheduled to begin on December 15, 2025. It will operate three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays—between Cap-Haïtien International Airport and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

With this launch, Fort Lauderdale becomes the airline’s second destination in Florida. Sunrise Airways has been offering daily flights to and from Miami since October 2023. This further strengthens its commitment to linking Haiti with South Florida.

“The addition of Fort Lauderdale to our route network creates an attractive second option linking Haiti and South Florida,” said Gary Stone, CEO of Sunrise Airways. “We’re thrilled to expand our footprint in the Sunshine State. We look forward to connecting more of the Caribbean with the U.S. via South Florida in the near future.”

Aircraft and Onboard Experience

Sunrise Airways will operate the new Fort Lauderdale route with Airbus A320 aircraft. The planes will offer a single class of service. They will accommodate up to 179 passengers, and will feature all-leather seating throughout the cabin for enhanced comfort.

Flight Schedule Overview

  • Route: Cap-Haïtien International Airport (CAP) – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL)
  • Start Date: December 15, 2025
  • Frequency: Three days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)
  • Aircraft: Airbus A320 (179 all-leather seats, single class)

Sunrise Airways Launches New Flights to Fort Lauderdale

Expanding Connectivity

The launch of flights to Fort Lauderdale underscores Sunrise Airways’ ongoing growth strategy. It also shows its dedication to enhancing travel options between Haiti, the Caribbean, and South Florida. This new route provides travelers with additional flexibility and convenience when flying between these important regions.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News2 hours ago
0 4 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

The SFLCN.com Team provides news and information for the Caribbean-American community in South Florida and beyond.

Related Articles

St. Kitts and Nevis ranks fourth among British Airways top 10 destinations

December 11, 2010
Caribbean Airlines lands in Puerto Rico

Caribbean Airlines Delivers Easier Connectivity Between Dominica and Puerto Rico

August 19, 2025
Jamaica Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister Welcomed Into the International Tourism Hall of Heroes

September 30, 2020
Travel to Jamaica - Hotel

Jamaica Lowered To Level 1 Travel Advisory By The CDC

April 10, 2022
Back to top button