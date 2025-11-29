Sunrise Airways Launches New Service to Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE – Sunrise Airways (IATA: S6, ICAO: KSZ) announced today the introduction of its first-ever flights connecting Cap-Haïtien, Haiti (CAP) and Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL). The new service is scheduled to begin on December 15, 2025. It will operate three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays—between Cap-Haïtien International Airport and Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport.

With this launch, Fort Lauderdale becomes the airline’s second destination in Florida. Sunrise Airways has been offering daily flights to and from Miami since October 2023. This further strengthens its commitment to linking Haiti with South Florida.

“The addition of Fort Lauderdale to our route network creates an attractive second option linking Haiti and South Florida,” said Gary Stone, CEO of Sunrise Airways. “We’re thrilled to expand our footprint in the Sunshine State. We look forward to connecting more of the Caribbean with the U.S. via South Florida in the near future.”

Aircraft and Onboard Experience

Sunrise Airways will operate the new Fort Lauderdale route with Airbus A320 aircraft. The planes will offer a single class of service. They will accommodate up to 179 passengers, and will feature all-leather seating throughout the cabin for enhanced comfort.

Flight Schedule Overview

Route : Cap-Haïtien International Airport (CAP) – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL)

: Cap-Haïtien International Airport (CAP) – Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport (FLL) Start Date : December 15, 2025

: December 15, 2025 Frequency : Three days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday)

: Three days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday) Aircraft: Airbus A320 (179 all-leather seats, single class)

Expanding Connectivity

The launch of flights to Fort Lauderdale underscores Sunrise Airways’ ongoing growth strategy. It also shows its dedication to enhancing travel options between Haiti, the Caribbean, and South Florida. This new route provides travelers with additional flexibility and convenience when flying between these important regions.