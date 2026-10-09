Jamaica Ranks Among Top Caribbean Islands in 2026 Travel Choice Awards

Jamaica places No. 5 in Condé Nast Traveler’s Readers’ Choice Awards as several island hotels and resorts earn regional honors.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica ranked No. 5 among the top islands in the Caribbean and Atlantic in the 2026 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, while several Jamaican hotels and resorts earned recognition among the region’s best.

Jamaica rose from a top 10 finish in 2025 to the No. 5 position in 2026, signaling sustained traveler interest in the Caribbean destination.

Top Jamaican Hotels and Resorts

Jamaican properties also posted strong results in the hotel and resort categories.

S Hotel Montego Bay ranked No. 2 among the top 10 hotels in the Caribbean and Central America, making it the highest-ranked Caribbean property on the list.

ranked No. 2 among the top 10 hotels in the Caribbean and Central America, making it the highest-ranked Caribbean property on the list. Jamaica Inn placed No. 8. In the best resorts in the Caribbean islands category,

placed No. 8. In the best resorts in the Caribbean islands category, Half Moon ranked No. 13

ranked No. 13 GoldenEye No. 17

No. 17 Round Hill Hotel and Villas No. 21

No. 21 Sandals South Coast No. 22

Caribbean’s Top Island Destinations

“We are honored to be recognized in the 2026 Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards, particularly as Jamaica continues to climb the rankings among the Caribbean’s top island destinations,” Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett said. “This recognition speaks to the enduring appeal of Jamaica, from our world-class accommodations and experiences to the warmth and hospitality that inspire visitors to return to our island again and again.”

Travelers seeking an authentic Caribbean Experience

“Condé Nast Traveler readers have once again highlighted what makes Jamaica such a compelling choice for travelers seeking an authentic Caribbean experience,” said Donovan White, Jamaica’s director of tourism. “We are equally proud to see so many of our hotels and resorts recognized among the region’s best, underscoring the quality and diversity of experiences travelers can discover across the island.”

Condé Nast Traveler said it received more than 798,800 responses from U.S. readers who rated travel experiences worldwide. The publication describes its Readers’ Choice Awards as the travel industry’s longest-running reader-voted honors.

The 2026 Readers’ Choice Awards appear on Condé Nast Traveler’s website and in its November issue. View the full list of winners.