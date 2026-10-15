Sandy Collier Named 2026 ICABA Woman of Impact

South Florida communications strategist and former journalist to be honored at BPM Honors in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE — ICABA named Sandy Collier, founder and CEO of Hey, Sandy! PR & Communications, a 2026 Women of Impact honoree. BPM Honors will recognize her during Black Professionals Month.

BPM Honors will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, at the Coral Ridge Yacht Club in Fort Lauderdale. The hybrid signature event will recognize the 2026 ICABA Salutes Women of Impact honorees. Additionally, it will recognize BPM Honors Global Black Luminaries.

The 2026 theme, “Lead Boldly and Live Authentically,” encourages Black women to build relationships that expand collective influence, create economic opportunity and preserve the achievements of Black women leaders for future generations.

“Sandy Collier represents the leadership and gift for connection that ICABA Salutes Women of Impact was created to recognize,” said Jerome Hutchinson Jr., founder of Black Professionals Month and founder and chief servant officer of ICABA World Network. “She brings media, business, government and nonprofits together and puts the spotlight on people and stories that deserve to be seen.”

About Sandy Collier

Collier is a communications strategist, former journalist, newsroom leader and entrepreneur known for building trusted relationships across media, business, government and the community. Through Hey, Sandy! PR & Communications, she works with businesses, nonprofits, local governments, high-profile personalities and community organizations.

She serves as co-president of the Gold Coast PR Council and remains a resource for television newsrooms across South Florida. This includes support for WPTV’s Emmy-nominated “Coverage Collapse” project.

Born and raised in The Bahamas, Collier earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from St. Thomas University in Miami. She began her journalism career at WSVN and later worked at NewsRadio 610 WIOD. There, she covered the Elián González controversy, the Sept. 11 attacks and Palm Beach County’s 2000 presidential recount. She went on to work at WLWT in Cincinnati and served as assignment manager at WPEC in West Palm Beach.

After Hurricane Dorian, she returned to The Bahamas to assist journalists. She also helped organize meals for hurricane victims. This work earned her the Gold Coast PR Council President’s Award.