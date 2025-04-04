Stephen Marley Brings Reggae Magic to Trinidad

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – A near carbon copy of the original and still, a powerful force in reggae music on his own, Stephen Marley graces the shores of Trinidad and Tobago this Easter. The artiste’s imminent arrival has been prompted by the unforeseen postponement of Buju Banton’s appearance in Tobago this year. For true fans of reggae music however, Stephen’s name is a breath of fresh air – a ‘Marley’ having been absent from the local entertainment and concert scene, since 2012.

Stephen is, without a doubt, the living spirit of the late, great Bob Marley. He is an eight-time Grammy Award winner. Bob is his father, and Rita Marley is his mother. Stephen has worked hard to carry on his father’s mission. He aims to empower people through music, melody, and lyrics.

Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival

The Tobago Rhythm and Soul Festival, with organisers, the Tobago Festival Commission, keenly cognizant of the need to inject positive music and energy into the twin island Republic, has chosen this powerhouse entertainer to stand in for Buju at this time, confident that his timeless music, will engage the masses.

“Challenge comes with growth. This festival will ultimately blossom into a product that Trinidad and Tobago can essentially be very proud of. As we develop the brand and build from the foundation up, we’re tremendously happy for the outpouring of support we’ve been receiving,” said Kern Cowan – CEO of the Tobago Festivals Commission.

The addition of the elder Marley to the Easter Sunday ‘Fusion’ cast shows the organisers’ commitment. They want to ensure that everyone in Trinidad and Tobago is happy during the holiday weekend. This includes visitors as well.

“We’re excitedly moving full speed ahead with systems on overdrive to accommodate our visitors. Tobago is a beautiful destination for anyone interested in absorbing life’s natural blessings. The island truly has it all – beauty, serenity, nature and now, with a product like this one, we’re ultimately showcasing the possibilities,” said Cowan.

Across the Caribbean, tourist destinations are a dime a dozen. The simplicity of Tobago’s eco-focused aesthetic however delivers something unique to those who’ve done the ‘magazine-destinations’ time and time again.

“Music is fundamental to life and so we knew that in order to better highlight and market Tobago in its most authentic way, we could not overpower the energy of the island, but rather, compliment it. For that reason, we’ve created a festival that soothes, regenerates and uplifts,” said Cowan.

His father’s voice perfectly synced to his, Stephen Marley will penetrate Trinidad and Tobago at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Tobago, on Easter Sunday. He will be accompanied by artists such as Gramps Morgan, Wayne Wonder, Singing Melody, and others. The atmosphere is prepared for what is expected to be a life-changing event in Trinidad and Tobago.