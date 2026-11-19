The Jamaican reggae artist’s Ethiopia-inspired visual album, with Damian and Stephen Marley, Shenseea and Masicka, is up for Best Reggae Album at the 69th Grammy Awards.

MIAMI – Jamaican reggae artist Protoje has earned his third Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album, this time for The Art of Acceptance (In.Digg.Nation Collective/Ineffable Records). The Recording Academy announced the nominations Monday, Nov. 16. Protoje will compete at the 69th Annual Grammy Awards on Feb. 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

The nod adds to a strong run for one of the leading voices in contemporary reggae. Protoje was also nominated at the 2019 Grammys for A Matter of Time and at the 2023 Grammys for Third Time’s the Charm. He’s still looking for his first win.

The 2027 Best Reggae Album nominees:

Buju Banton – Too Too Bad

Chronixx – Exile

Protoje – The Art of Acceptance

Runkus – Supernova

Shaggy – Lottery

Ziggy Marley – Brightside

Related Article: Ziggy, Shaggy, Buju Lead Stacked 2027 Reggae Grammy Race

Protoje Finds Acceptance in Ethiopia

The Art of Acceptance came out April 17, 2026, and it’s one of Protoje’s most personal records yet. Time he spent in Ethiopia helped shape the 13-track album, and the cover art was shot there. The songs deal with self-reflection, growth, perspective and what it means to accept things.

Longtime producer Winta James produced the album. It’s the pair’s first full project together since A Matter of Time. Roots reggae sits at the center, and the album also pulls in hip-hop, R&B, soul and alternative sounds. That progressive approach helped make Protoje one of the key figures in Jamaica’s reggae revival.

A Lineup Featuring Damian Marley, Stephen Marley, Shenseea and Masicka

The album brings together a strong group of Caribbean talent:

Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley on At We Feet

Stephen Marley on 1000 Lashes

Shenseea on Goddess

Masicka on Ting Loud

Jesse Royal on Something I Said

Pressure Busspipe on The Locusts

A Visual Album Built Like a Film

Protoje didn’t make the videos as one-off promo clips. He treated the visuals as part of the music itself, so the sound, images and story work as one project. The 1000 Lashes video includes scenes filmed at Ethiopia’s Museum of the Battle of Adwa. The Something I Said video was shot in Jamaica and Addis Ababa.

Before the album came out, Protoje held a listening session and a screening of the album’s videos at the Carib 5 cinema in Kingston, Jamaica. Showing the songs and videos together in a cinema made the point that both carry the album’s story. The event fits how he works across music and film to change how people around the world experience reggae.

What’s Next

Final-round Grammy voting runs from Dec. 10, 2026, to Jan. 7, 2027. The 69th Annual Grammy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 7, 2027, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Watch Protoje Ft. Shenseea – Goddess