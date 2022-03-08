Stephen Marley & Ghetto Youths International Celebrate Nina Simone

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Celebrating International Women’s Month Stephen Marley and his Ghetto Youths International label is pleased to reveal the album artwork and track listing for his upcoming EP, Celebrating Nina: Reggae Tribute to Nina Simone.

“Her protest through her music is one that can resonate with people all around the world. Through her music, you could hear her activism and her strength. Additionally, each woman on this EP really highlighted the fortitude of a woman. Which Nina Simone so beautifully showcased in her music” says Stephen Marley.

Artwork Created by WonderKnack

With a fervor to enlighten his audience and the lovers of music, multi-Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter and producer, Stephen Marley has produced a one drop reggae EP paying homage to Nina Simone. Each song on this seven track EP, was previously recorded by Nina Simone and beautifully delivered by each woman selected for this EP.

In a recent interview with Patricia Meschino for Billboard Magazine, Stephen Marley shared “This project is about preserving Nina Simone’s legacy, passing it on to younger generations, including my children, because you don’t often find music this substantial. When we started this project, we reached out to Nina’s daughter (Lisa Simone Kelly) and to the Nina Simone Foundation to establish a connection; we want to donate a portion of proceeds to the things that she was all about”.

The full project is set to release on Friday March 18th, yet you can pre order today https://onerpm.link/celebratingnina.

There are currently two singles off the EP available; Queen Ifrica “Four Women” & 2022 Grammy nominee Etana “Young Gifted & Black”. “This project is significant because it’s a reminder to the Black Woman of the role she plays in self-identity. It was my absolute pleasure working with Stephen on this one” shared Queen Ifrica.

For Etana “Nina Simone is a great black woman who have made significant contributions, she inspired many through her song and story. I certainly think it’s important to note her and contribution and her role in the civil rights movement. When teaching about Dr. Martin Luther King, it’s important to note that music played a big role in influencing black people to join and fight for equality”.

Track Listing