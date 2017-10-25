VP Records Reggae / Dancehall Compilation “Strictly The Best” Returns

Pre-orders for Top Selling Dancehall Compilation, Strictly the Best Volume 57 now available

New York – VP Records’ iconic “Strictly the Best” compilation series is back with two new albums (Volume 56 & 57) that set the standard in today’s hottest Reggae and Dancehall music.

Both volumes are now available for pre-order and will be released for physical worldwide distribution on November 17th.

Volume 57 features new and exclusive dancehall such as “Roll Clean” from Masicka, “Hot Gal” from DJ Spooky, and “Time Up” from current dancehall sensation Shenseea. Also from Shenseea is ‘Movie’, the remix to ‘Loodi’ – the smash single with Vybz Kartel which amassed over 11 million views on Youtube.

Alkaline’s “Pretty Girl Team” which has amassed over 12 million views on its audio only song and Ding Dong’s “Fling (Yuh Shoulda)” which recently went viral with reggae sensation Chronixx doing the dance. The energetic ‘Skank & Rave’ by Beenie Man, Voicemail, Ding Dong add tremendous energy while ’21’ by Dexta Daps add the smooth rhythmic vibes. Stonebwoy’s ‘My Name’ rounds out the album with the hot afro-beats jam.

“Strictly the Best” continues to be one of our most anticipated releases each year due to its ability to maintain a loyal following while being the perfect introduction for those new to reggae and dancehall,” said Christopher Chin, President of VP Records. “The 2017 editions have a nice balance of popular artists as well as exclusive tracks for a great listening experience.”

This year “Strictly The Best” has teamed up with Beach Roadtrip Weekend (BRT) for a DJ contest that gives contestants the opportunity to join the team as a DJ on BRT’s 2018 tour. The top 5 mixtapes are now able to be judged by followers of the BRT Page via Soundcloud, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and the website. The finalists of that round will then be invited to the Riviera Beach in Florida this November during BRT Weekend to have the chance to DJ a set for a chance at the final prize.

Strictly the Best- Volume 57

Pretty Girl Team- Alkaline Movie (ft. Vybz Kartel) [DJ Septic Remix to “Loodi”] – Shenseea