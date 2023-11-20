2023 CMEx Leadership Awards Entertainment, Michel Aubertin & Stan Brown

MIAMI – Two exceptionally talented Caribbean musicians, Michel Aubertin from St. Lucia and Stan Brown from the U.S. Virgin Islands, are poised to take the stage at the 2023 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards Luncheon and Fundraiser. The celebratory event will be hosted at Loews Coral Gables in Miami on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

Michel Aubertin

Michel Aubertin, based in New York, is a versatile singer and entertainer renowned for his wide-ranging repertoire, which encompasses soca, reggae, jazz, and notably, opera. His captivating performances have resonated throughout the Caribbean, the United States, and Europe, including illustrious venues such as London’s Royal Festival Hall and the Saint Lucia Jazz & Arts Festival.

Aubertin has also enchanted cruise ship audiences, showcasing his talent for several years aboard lines, including Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean, and Cunard. His illustrious career includes a memorable performance on the Queen Mary 2 during the 2004 Olympics in Athens, and a notable contribution to the musical landscape of the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.

Stan Brown

Joining Aubertin to provide entertainment at the fundraiser is the multi-talented Florida-based U.S. Virgin Islander Stan Brown of Tropical Attractions. Hailing from the island of St. Thomas, Brown is celebrated for his impressive steel pan stylings, which, like Aubertin, span a diverse range of genres. Over the decades, he has graced countless tourism promotion events across the United States on behalf of the U.S. Virgin Islands.

CMEx President Bevan Springer praised both Aubertin and Brown for their exceptional musical talents and their dedication to promoting the history, culture and charm of their island homes as well as the wider Caribbean region. “It is an honor and a delight to have these two remarkable artistes bless us with their gifts and talents, especially as we focus on celebrating Caribbean excellence in its many forms,” he said.

(CMEx) Leadership Awards Honorees

Ewald Biemans , Owner & CEO, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba;

, Owner & CEO, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba; Rosa Harris , Director of Tourism, Cayman Islands;

, Director of Tourism, Cayman Islands; Stan Hartling , Owner and CEO, The Hartling Group in Turks and Caicos;

, Owner and CEO, The Hartling Group in Turks and Caicos; Joy Jibrilu , CEO, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board;

, CEO, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board; Nicola Madden-Greig , OD, President, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association;

, OD, President, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association; Pat Montague , President/CEO, Pat Montague Marketing & Promotions;

, President/CEO, Pat Montague Marketing & Promotions; Beverly Nicholson-Doty , Chief Executive Officer, Figment Design;

, Chief Executive Officer, Figment Design; Kevin O’Reggio , Strategic Account Director, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc;

, Strategic Account Director, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc; Michele Paige , CEO, Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association;

, CEO, Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association; Dona Regis-Prosper , Secretary-General & CEO, Caribbean Tourism Organization;

, Secretary-General & CEO, Caribbean Tourism Organization; Julian Rogers, MBE, Founder, MEDIAROGERS GROUP

CMEx is dedicated to enhancing the capacity of the media, government, the travel and tourism industry, and local communities to ensure that the people and the environment of the Caribbean region reap the benefits of the essential tourism industry. Moreover, CMEx extends its support to both Caribbean and American communities through the sharing of expertise, financial contributions, and in-kind assistance.

The 2023 CMEx Leadership Awards Luncheon and Fundraiser, to be hosted by Caribbean-American media maven and vocal powerhouse Vanessa James, is sponsored and supported by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; Marketplace Excellence Corporation; Munaluchi Bridal; Rodman Think Branding; St. Kitts Tourism Authority; Tropical Attractions Entertainment Group Inc.; U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism; and Vanessa James Media.

Hotels and Resorts for Live Auction

The following hotels and resorts have contributed to the live travel auction, which will raise funds for educational initiatives committed to empowering the region’s youth and tourism professionals:

Atlantis Paradise Island, Bahamas

Bay Gardens Resorts, St. Lucia

Calabash Cove Resort & Spa, St. Lucia

Coco Palm, St. Lucia

Comfort Suites Paradise Island, Bahamas

Fond Doux Eco Resort, St. Lucia

Goldwynn Resort & Residences, Bahamas

Ladera Resort, St. Lucia

Mount Cinnamon Hotel & Beach Club, Grenada

Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour, St. Kitts

Sailrock South Caicos, Turks and Caicos

Spice Island Beach Resort, Grenada

The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

The Hamilton Beach Villas & Spa, Nevis

The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club, Dominican Republic

Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club, Dominican Republic