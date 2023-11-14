Vanessa James to Host CMEx Leadership Awards Luncheon in Miami

MIAMI – Multi-talented Caribbean-American media maven and vocal powerhouse Vanessa James will host the 2023 Caribbean Media Exchange (CMEx) Leadership Awards and Fundraiser, being held at Loews Coral Gables in Miami on Saturday, December 2, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The Trinidad-born Miami native, career broadcaster and multimedia business owner of Vanessa James Media (VJ Media) is known for her warm, inviting voiceovers, her insatiable energy and her uncanny ability to connect with people from all walks of life.

“We are absolutely delighted to have Vanessa James as the host for this year’s CMEx awards,” said CMEx President Bevan Springer, who also leads Marketplace Excellence, a global public relations, marketing and media company. “Vanessa’s remarkable talent as a Caribbean-American on-air personality shines through in her engaging and charismatic communications style, which makes her an ideal presence at an event that celebrates such a wide array of Caribbean accomplishments,” he added.

(CMEx) Leadership Awards Honorees

This year’s honorees include:

Ewald Biemans , Owner & CEO, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba;

, Owner & CEO, Bucuti & Tara Beach Resort in Aruba; Rosa Harris , Director of Tourism, Cayman Islands;

, Director of Tourism, Cayman Islands; Stan Hartling , Owner and CEO, The Hartling Group in Turks and Caicos;

, Owner and CEO, The Hartling Group in Turks and Caicos; Joy Jibrilu , CEO, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board;

, CEO, Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board; Nicola Madden-Greig , OD, President, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association;

, OD, President, Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association; Pat Montague , President/CEO, Pat Montague Marketing & Promotions;

, President/CEO, Pat Montague Marketing & Promotions; Beverly Nicholson-Doty , Chief Executive Officer, Figment Design;

, Chief Executive Officer, Figment Design; Kevin O’Reggio , Strategic Account Director, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc;

, Strategic Account Director, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc; Michele Paige , CEO, Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association;

, CEO, Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association; Dona Regis-Prosper , Secretary-General & CEO, Caribbean Tourism Organization;

, Secretary-General & CEO, Caribbean Tourism Organization; Julian Rogers, MBE, Founder, MEDIAROGERS GROUP

“Prepare for an unforgettable afternoon filled with the musical stylings of a special guest artist, warm camaraderie, exciting surprise giveaways, and a live auction featuring some of the Caribbean’s premier hotels and resorts,” said Springer, who thanked the public and private sector entities who have joined in support of the event.

CMEx is dedicated to enhancing the capacity of the media, government, the travel and tourism industry, and local communities to ensure that the people and the environment of the Caribbean region reap the benefits of the essential tourism industry. Moreover, CMEx extends its support to both Caribbean and American communities through the sharing of expertise, financial contributions, and in-kind assistance.

The 2023 CMEx Leadership Awards and Fundraiser is sponsored and supported by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments and Aviation; Marketplace Excellence Corporation; Munaluchi Bridal; Rodman Think Branding; St. Kitts Tourism Authority; Tropical Attractions Entertainment Group Inc.; U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism; and Vanessa James Media.

Live Travel Auction Fundraiser

The following hotels and resorts have contributed to the live travel auction, which will raise funds for educational initiatives committed to empowering the region’s youth and tourism professionals:

Atlantis Paradise Island , Bahamas

, Bahamas Bay Gardens Resorts , St. Lucia

, St. Lucia Calabash Cove Resort & Spa , St. Lucia

, St. Lucia Coco Palm , St. Lucia

, St. Lucia Comfort Suites Paradise Island , Bahamas

, Bahamas Fond Doux Eco Resort , St. Lucia

, St. Lucia Goldwynn Resort & Residences , Bahamas

, Bahamas Ladera Resort , St. Lucia

, St. Lucia Mount Cinnamon Hotel & Beach Club , Grenada

, Grenada Park Hyatt St. Kitts Christophe Harbour , St. Kitts

, St. Kitts Sailrock South Caicos , Turks and Caicos

, Turks and Caicos Spice Island Beach Resort , Grenada

, Grenada The Buccaneer Beach & Golf Resort , St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

, St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands The Hamilton Beach Villas & Spa , Nevis

, Nevis The Westin Beach Resort & Spa at Frenchman’s Reef , St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands The Westin Puntacana Resort & Club , Dominican Republic

, Dominican Republic Tortuga Bay Puntacana Resort & Club, Dominican Republic

For more information, visit www.cmexmedia.org.