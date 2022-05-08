Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association Names New President and CEO

[MIRAMAR] – Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) has made changes to its executive structure. Adam Ceserano, formerly the Senior Vice President, has been appointed as the President, with Michele Paige, previously the President, becoming the newly formed position of Chief Executive Officer. The decision was directed by the FCCA Executive Committee, comprised of Presidents and above of FCCA Member Lines, and effective immediately.

“On behalf of FCCA and the Executive Committee, I can confidently say that we believe this change will build a stronger association,” said Micky Arison, Chairman of FCCA and Carnival Corporation & plc. “While maintaining Michele’s crucial roles in the new title as Chief Executive Officer and adding a separate President in Mr. Ceserano, who has proven to be an invaluable asset to FCCA in his 21-year tenure, the partners, members and destinations will have a more unified leadership team.”

“I am honored and humbled by this decision and the creation of the CEO role,” said Paige. “I look forward to being as active and involved as ever while continuing the same mission I have held for decades: to advance mutual benefits between destinations and cruise lines.”

Michele Paige

Paige has effectively built the FCCA from the ground up with the direction of the Executive Committee. After spending 17 years in various positions at Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), she embarked FCCA in February 1992 as Director of Operations and Communications. She was appointed to head the association in January of 1993 as its Executive Director. Paige was then named President in March 1997. While leading FCCA, she has initiated numerous programs and forums to strengthen the association. More importantly, the ties between the cruise industry and destinations and stakeholders. Including: the annual FCCA Cruise Conference, the FCCA Foundation, and the FCCA outreach programs. In addition, the FCCA membership programs and training programs, to name a few.

Adam Ceserano

Ceserano joined FCCA in 2001 as the Manager of Marketing. He was promoted to Director of Marketing and Sales in 2006. That same year, he was appointed to Vice President. Most recently the Senior Vice President, he worked in all aspects that FCCA operates. Adam oversaw all day-to-day functions. Especially with a focus on developing and strengthening FCCA membership programs. As well as the strategic partnerships between destinations and FCCA Member Lines.