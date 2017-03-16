LAUDERDALE LAKES – MBDA Export Center, a Caribbean-American operated company in South Florida has been approved to partner with U.S. Export-Import Bank to help Florida firms finance their exports.

Florida’s small businesses got a special treat at the 5th Annual Businesswomen’s Conference held March 8th in Lauderdale Lakes.

The MBDA Export Center, operated by M. Gill & Associates in Florida, and the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank), displayed their commitment by publicly signing a Memorandum of Understanding, to leverage their services to make business export credit insurance and working capital financing more easily accessible to Florida’s export firms.

In making the announcement, Tamara Maxwell, Director of Women, Minority and Veteran Business Development at EXIM Bank in Washington, D.C., congratulated the MBDA Export Center for taking the initiative to apply for Membership in the Bank’s Regional Export Promotions Program (REPP). “We are aggressively seeking to help small businesses succeed in exporting, whether directly or indirectly,” she said.

Mrs. Maxwell explained the importance of exporters getting the export credit insurance that EXIM provides, in order to guarantee payment for their global shipments and services.

Maxwell described many of the export project types for which EXIM is currently able to guarantee financing, up to $10 million per project, for working capital and job creation in their U.S. operations, and for supply chain and in-country export destination costs.

She explained that EXIM will also assist in identifying “indirect services” that may not normally be considered “exports” but which could qualify, based on EXIM’s criteria.

In signing the MOU, Marie Gill, President of M. Gill & Associates and Operator of the MBDA Export Center, encouraged businesses to take advantage of this new export financing opportunity. “We take this relationship very seriously, and I encourage you to apply early to begin the review process, she said.” The MBDA Export Center provides technical assistance to minority-owned businesses via access to markets, access to contracts and access to capital.

“Our new relationship with EXIM adds to our growing list of federal and local resource and financing partners, and strengthen us to more successfully pursue our goal of providing access to capital, so that our clients are better able to finance their export deals,” she said.

Companies that are interested in exporting, but need help with developing their concept, discussing domestic and global market potential, preparing their budgets and financial projections, or completing an Export Marketing Plan, are encouraged to contact the MBDA Export Center for assistance.

The MBDA Export Center provides managerial, technical assistance, export development, federal procurement training, and growth services to help minority businesses identify financing and contract opportunities, and achieve exponential business growth throughout the United States and in global markets.

For a free consultation, contact the MBDA Export Center at 786.316.0888 or email marie@mgillonline.com, joy@mbdaexport.com or herman@mbdaexport.com