Nicola Madden-Greig Honored with an Order of Distinction (Jamaica)

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing & Sales at The Courtleigh Hospitality Group, was conferred the Order of Distinction in the Rank of Officer as part of Jamaica’s National Honours and Awards for 2021. The current president of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), former president of the Jamaica Hotel & Tourist Association (JHTA), and the only two-time winner of JHTA’s President’s Award, Mrs. Madden-Greig was honored with an Order of Distinction in recognition of her contributions to the establishment of the Jamaica brand on the world stage.

“As a proud daughter of Jamaican soil, I am humbled to be honored among some of the best, brightest, and most inspiring minds in the Caribbean,” said Mrs. Madden-Greig. “I have dedicated my career to fostering and promoting a dynamic style of tourism; one that not only satisfies visitors to our country, but also serves the Jamaican people who make it all possible. It is through their hard work and continued excellence that those of us in leadership positions within the tourism industry are truly able to succeed. I am deeply grateful for their support, that of my family. Plus, my amazing team of colleagues at The Courtleigh Hospitality Group.”

Tourism Industry Veteran

A veteran of 20+ years in the tourism industry, Mrs. Madden-Greig carries a broad portfolio of experience encompassing aviation, cruise lines, attractions, hotels, and resorts. Notably, she is one of only three women to have served as JHTA President in the organization’s 60+ years in operation. Additional JHTA positions held by Mrs. Madden-Greig include: 1st Vice President, Chairman of the Marketing and Membership Sub-committees, Chairman of the Fundraising and PR Sub-committee, and Area Chairman of the JHTA Kingston Chapter.

In addition to her leadership roles within The Courtleigh Hospitality Group and CHTA, Mrs. Madden-Greig currently sits on the Boards of the Jamaica Tourist Board, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association. Additionally, the Jamaican Chamber of Commerce. She is also a member of the Tourism Linkages Council where she chairs the Gastronomy Tourism network.

Community Efforts

Outside of the tourism industry, Mrs. Madden-Greig is the former President of the Mona School of Business Alumnae Association. She has also sat on the Board of the New Kingston Civic Association. In addition, she is co-founder and co-chair of the Kingston City Marathon. Plus, is a former Vice President of Public Relations for the Alpha Academy Alumnae Association.

“Nicola is as distinguished and accomplished a leader as we have in the Jamaica tourism sector today,” noted Kevin Hendrickson, Managing Director of The Courtleigh Hospitality Group. “We are proud to have her on our team. Additionally, we join with all of Jamaica in congratulating her on this great honor.”

CHG portfolio

The Courtleigh Hospitality Group (CHG) is one of Jamaica’s foremost tourism stakeholders. They own and operate the majority share of hotel accommodations in Jamaica’s capital city (870 rooms). CHG’s Kingston-based properties include The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, The Knutsford Court Hotel, The Jamaica Pegasus, and the former Wyndham Kingston Hotel, which is currently in re-development. The CHG portfolio also includes the 512-room all-inclusive Holiday Inn Resort® Montego Bay. A property long renowned for providing Jamaica’s best all-inclusive vacation value.