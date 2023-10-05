Miami Carnival Small Business Spotlight Corner: John Beckford

Miami Carnival has been at the forefront of celebrating Caribbean history and cultural value through the pageantry of vibrant and colorful costumes, infectious music, and Caribbean pride. This event embodies the unity of the diverse cultures that represent Caribbean culture. Miami Carnival 2023 promises to be a feast for the senses, celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean and the diversity of Miami’s vibrant community. For more information and to purchase tickets: https://miamicarnival.org/.

John Beckford is the Director of Marketing for the Miami Broward One Carnival Host Committee which produces the Miami Carnival. We caught up with him to find out a few business tips that he could share with our readers.

John is also the Founder and CEO of the Lumya Group, Inc. (LGI) which is a privately held management consulting company Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, LGI specializes in delivering thoughtful solutions to challenging strategic and operational problems. They focus on driving tangible results while making our clients more adept at capitalizing on their core strengths. The LGI team and partner experts are known for strong, meaningful analysis work, and delivering high quality strategic consulting services.

Rapid Fire with John Beckford

Q: How does your heritage connect you to Jamaica?

A: I was born in the USA to Jamaican parents; therefore, my heritage and roots will forever be aligned to Jamaica. My early childhood was spent in Jamaica, this foundation has helped to shape and define who I am as a person.

Both my parents are now deceased; however, connection to my birth place has remained as I still have a sister and several other relatives that still reside there. Jamaica is a special place; once you go you know… I know, I ripped that tourism tagline; but it is so true!

Q: People describe you as Mr. Miami Carnival, What is your connection to Miami Carnival?

A: Growing up in Jamaica and Trinidad, I was exposed to Carnival at a very early age. When I moved to Miami over 40 years ago, I remember attending the first Miami Carnival. Over the years I have gone from being a spectator, to reveler, to volunteer, to board member, and for the past 8 years, I have had the distinct privilege, pleasure and honor to serve in the capacity of Chief Marketing Officer and Board Treasurer. Together, with a great team we produce Miami Carnival, which is now in its 39th year!

Q: Who or what is your why? What or who motivated and drove you to excel?

A: My why is my father – the late great Professor George Beckford. He was a great Caribbean based Economist who died from cancer at a young age of 54. His legacy of being the best in his profession, and serving as a special advisor to many governments throughout the Caribbean is my inspiration for why. His body of work is still recognized and his legacy is everlasting. I do what I love and I love what I do!

Q: If you had the opportunity to pick the brains of 3 power house female entrepreneurs, who would they be and why?

A: I would pick the brains of Oprah Winfrey; Michelle Obama; and Janice Bryant Howroyd… The why needs no explanation! Oprah is Oprah; Michelle is Michelle and Janice was the first Black woman to build and grow a billion-dollar staffing company

Q: Which 3 habits in your estimation are hallmarks of successful entrepreneurs?

A: 3 entrepreneurial habits that should be adopted are: keep your word; deliver more than the customer or client expects; and remember to pay attention to the small stuff.

Q: What is one of the biggest lessons you’ve learned during this journey called life?

A: One of the biggest lessons in my life’s journey has been to learn that not everyone that smiles with you is your friend and many people will be haters not based on facts or circumstances but from jealousy and bad mind

Q: How do you define and measure success or the principles of winning?

A: I believe that we don’t have to win to be successful; Successful can be described as a person being the best version of themselves, giving each situation and circumstances 1110 % effort. Success can be measured by a happy and satisfied client or customer who will give you repeat business and bring referrals. For example, Real Estate is a very competitive business. The Beckford Group Real Estate stays in the top 10% percentile annually because our team of realtors and property managers work ethics to exceed the clients’ expectations while being 100% solutions driven in the process

Q: Right before you decided to become an entrepreneur, if you could talk to that person, what would you have said to him?

A: Right before I decided to become an entrepreneur, I would have prayed to God for guidance, grace, and mercies.