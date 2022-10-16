Gospel Jam Sessions Concert Series Entertains a Diverse Miami Audience

MIAMI BEACH – The Miami Beach Bandshell was filled with an evening of music, dancing, worship, and praise. The Gospel Jams concert series is presented by Live Live Arts Miami and The Rhythm Foundation under Pastor Marc Cooper’s creative direction.

Pastor Cooper and Friends and the Miami Mass Choir performed to an audience who enthusiastically queued in anticipation of this close-up, intimate performance by their favorite gospel artists. These attendees included all ages, many faithful fans, and many new ones.

The series creates spaces to showcase some of South Florida’s tremendous and talented gospel artists. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the energy and joy the Miami Mass Choir brought to the stage were massive.

Tribute to Betty Wright

A highlight of the night included a tribute to the late Betty Wright with Lady Elaine Nelson singing “That’s What He Is”. Ms. Wright was a core member of Pastor Cooper’s ministry and musical life.

“South Florida always shows up.” We all agreed that we have a unique Miami sound that permeates artists from the gospel scene, as does our hip hop, Latin music, jazz, and pop scenes”, Joy Cooper.

In a post-show wrap-up Facebook chat, Pastor Marc and Joy Cooper, joined by many participants, talked about the night’s highlights. Each artist invited by Pastor Cooper brought something unique and special to the lineup. Gia Wyre, sheer power and a shot of sunshine in a bright yellow dress. J-White is a young hip-hop artist with a fresh sound and great positivity. Jalisa Faye, about whom Pastor Cooper said after her powerful set, she is the future. The community-fueled power of Danielle Davis and the Revolution Choir covered some favorite and popular gospel songs. All leading up to the Miami Mass Choir! Paula Sunday Morning Joy’s host kept the show moving with such a welcoming voice.

The concert was professionally recorded, and the producers look forward to being able to share this music and video soon.