Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival Elevates Jamaica’s Coffee Scene

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica’s premier coffee event is set to return for its 8th annual staging as the Tourism Enhancement Fund (TEF) prepares to host the Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival on March 1, 2025, at its new venue, Hope Gardens. This highly anticipated celebration once again spotlights the country’s world-renowned Blue Mountain coffee while offering attendees a blend of immersive cultural experiences and essential support for local farmers, artisans, and tourism enterprises.

“The Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival is a testament to our dedication to showcasing Jamaica’s best,” said Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism. “We invite the world to experience our storied coffee tradition, the warmth of our people, and the vibrant culture that resonates in every cup of Blue Mountain coffee.”

Since its inaugural year in 2018, the festival has drawn international coffee enthusiasts eager to sample Jamaica’s exceptional roasts and immerse themselves in the island’s dynamic heritage. This year’s staging promises a variety of interactive experiences—ranging from barista competitions and culinary demonstrations to artisan showcases—aimed at boosting economic growth in coffee-producing communities and fostering cultural engagement.

Beyond coffee, the Farmers Market will offer fresh produce and artisanal goods from the Blue Mountains, while the Taste Jamaica Food Court serves up coffee-infused treats and traditional Jamaican dishes—from pan chicken to vegan-friendly fare.

Adding to the family-friendly atmosphere, a dedicated children’s area at Hope Zoo will entertain younger patrons.

The day’s events will feature live performances by renowned Jamaican acts, including Sanchez, Tanya Stephens, and the Charles Town Maroons, with popular media personalities Miss Kitty and Jenny Jenny as hosts throughout the day.

Ahead of the marketplace event, the festival will host Farmers Trade Day, where coffee producers, industry experts, and visitors can discuss sustainable practices and tour Blue Mountain coffee farms. Dr. Carey Wallace, Executive Director of the TEF, highlighted the importance of these sessions:

“It is vital that we not only celebrate our coffee but also empower those who cultivate it by spotlighting best farming practices and offering them new avenues to market their products.”

Beyond the main festivities, Sip n’ Shop’ promotions will run throughout March. Participating cafés and retailers will offer special deals on Jamaican coffee, inviting both residents and visitors to indulge in the island’s signature brew. Businesses wishing to join Sip n’ Shop can register at the official festival website.

Tickets for the Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Festival are available at coffee shops across Kingston and on www.touchstonelink.com.