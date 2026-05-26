Stay in Paradise with Exclusive Bahamas Offers
The Bahamas Launches Global Summer Campaign: A Season of Boundless Adventure, Cultural Vibrancy, and Exclusive Value
NASSAU, Bahamas – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) is inviting visitors to immerse themselves in a season of savings with the launch of its 2026 summer campaign. The island nation is made up of over 700 islands and cays. It has long captivated travelers with its pink sand beaches and turquoise waters. Now the destination is even more accessible with a curated collection of numerous exclusive offers from premier resort and excursion partners.
This year’s campaign features tiered savings and unique perks across the archipelago. Additionally, content from local Bahamian creators provides a window into the heart of the destination. To further enhance the planning experience, the BMOTIA has integrated Mindtrip. This AI-powered tool offers personalized travel inspiration, from planning the perfect beach day itinerary to sourcing recommendations for the best conch salad.
Endless Ways to Save: Featured Summer Deals
Whether you seek barefoot luxury, a thrilling adventure, or a family retreat, The Bahamas offers savings for every escape. Top summer savings include:
Luxury & Wellness Retreats
- The Cove Eleuthera (Eleuthera):Guests can surrender to island time with a $1,000 resort credit on stays of seven nights or more, providing the perfect excuse to indulge in soothing spa treatments and oceanfront yoga. Solo travelers can also enjoy Solo Serenity, which includes a complimentary daily spa treatment to fully settle into the island rhythm.
- Rosewood Baha Mar (Nassau):Indulge in Bahamian luxury and elevate your romantic escape with up to 25% off select suites, complete with dedicated butler service and a $300 credit for a private poolside cabana or daybed. Guests can also opt for a complimentary fourth night paired with a daily $100 resort credit.
- Caerula Mar Club (South Andros):Designed to help guests genuinely disconnect, the Restore & Renew package features mindful movement sessions and Swedish massages. For those seeking adventure, the Discover South Andros package includes guided mangrove kayaking. It also includes a castaway beach picnic. The Linger Longer offer provides a complimentary fourth night.
- Warwick Paradise Island (Paradise Island):Pamper yourself at this all-inclusive, adults-only resort with savings of up to 25% and flexible cancellation policies.
- Sandals Royal Bahamian (Nassau):Planning to pop the question? The Treasure Under the Sea Proposal Package includes a private 2-hour scuba dive or SNUBA® excursion at a dive site, a “Will You Marry Me?” sign, and a professional photographer for $900.
- Pineapple Fields Boutique Condo-Hotel (Central Eleuthera):Guests are invited to relax and unwind in spacious suites with 25% off for stays of two nights or more.
Family & Multi-Generational Escapes
- Grand Isle Resort & Residences (Great Exuma):Enjoy 20% off three-bedroom luxury villas and take the stress out of meal planning with complimentary meals for kids. For those looking to truly settle in, the Extended Stay Program invites guests to enjoy a longer vacation at a discounted rate.
- SLS Baha Mar (Nassau):Families can extend their stay in paradise with a fourth night free and a $250 food and beverage credit to use at any of the resort’s world-class dining venues.
- Comfort Suites Paradise Island (Paradise Island):Perfect for active families, kids 11 and under stay, play, and eat free. Includes access to the amenities at neighboring Atlantis.
- The Royal at Atlantis (Paradise Island):Take advantage of “Hot Dates,” featuring the resort’s lowest rates for innovative cuisine and dynamic Caribbean experiences.
- Margaritaville Beach Resort (Nassau):Soak up the sun with 20% off plus a $25 F&B credit, or choose to Stay More, Save More with a fourth night free.
- Viva Wyndham Fortuna Beach (Freeport):Enjoy an all-inclusive escape to Grand Bahama Island with over $200 in savings on your stay.
Adventure & Out Island Exploration
- Aztec Airways (Exuma):This bucket-list, all-inclusive private day tour from Fort Lauderdale whisks guests away to swim with the famous pigs at Big Major Cay and snorkel the cinematic Thunderball Grotto.
- Cape Eleuthera Resort & Marina (Eleuthera):Explorers can dive deeper into South Eleuthera’s vibrant reefs by booking four nights and receiving a fifth night free for travel through October 2026.
- Resorts World Bimini (Bimini):Experience the perfect quick getaway with a summer package that includes a three-night stay, roundtrip transportation, and a $50 food and beverage credit.
- Ultimate VIP Charters (Nassau & Paradise Island):Get back on the water and save 10% on luxury excursions, from sunset cruises to private island getaways.
- Bimini Vistas Adventures (North Bimini):Immerse yourself in local history with a Cultural & Heritage Tour starting from just $68.
- Neal Watson’s Bimini Scuba Center (North Bimini):Dive into adventure with 50% off Scuba dives or the famous Honeymoon Harbour Stingray trip.
- Hideaways at Palm Bay (Great Exuma):Book a five-night stay and receive a $250 tour credit toward any island excursion of your choice.
- Peace & Plenty Resort (Great Exuma):Enjoy an authentic stay with breakfast in bed for two, featuring stunning sea views.
- Balearia (Fort Lauderdale):Take a Day Trip Escape from Fort Lauderdale starting at $225 for a quick taste of paradise.
- Paola Wells Photography (Harbour Island):Capture your summer memories with a 10% discount on all photography packages.
Summer Happenings: Culture & Celebration
With globally attended regattas and fishing tournaments, plus vibrant local celebrations and culinary festivals, The Bahamas sets the standard for top destination experiences. Visitors can dive deep into the country’s rich heritage through signature events happening all summer long. June kicks off the season with a lineup of annual favorites:
- 36th Annual Pineapple Festival (June 6-7): Travelers are invited to celebrate the world’s sweetest fruit in Gregory Town, Eleuthera with a spirited mix of pineapple-eating contests, local culinary competitions, and a festive Junkanoo street parade.
- Goombay Summer Festivals (June through August): These high-energy celebrations showcase the true essence of Bahamian heritage through infectious live music, traditional dance performances, and vibrant art displays across multiple islands.
Supported by a multi-channel advertising strategy, the summer savings campaign will run from May through August in six languages. This reinforces The Bahamas’ status as a leading global tourism destination. The nation recorded a historic 12.5 million visitors in the previous year.