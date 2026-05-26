Stay in Paradise with Exclusive Bahamas Offers

NASSAU, Bahamas – The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) is inviting visitors to immerse themselves in a season of savings with the launch of its 2026 summer campaign. The island nation is made up of over 700 islands and cays. It has long captivated travelers with its pink sand beaches and turquoise waters. Now the destination is even more accessible with a curated collection of numerous exclusive offers from premier resort and excursion partners.

This year’s campaign features tiered savings and unique perks across the archipelago. Additionally, content from local Bahamian creators provides a window into the heart of the destination. To further enhance the planning experience, the BMOTIA has integrated Mindtrip. This AI-powered tool offers personalized travel inspiration, from planning the perfect beach day itinerary to sourcing recommendations for the best conch salad.

Endless Ways to Save: Featured Summer Deals

Whether you seek barefoot luxury, a thrilling adventure, or a family retreat, The Bahamas offers savings for every escape. Top summer savings include:

Luxury & Wellness Retreats

The Cove Eleuthera (Eleuthera): Guests can surrender to island time with a $1,000 resort credit on stays of seven nights or more, providing the perfect excuse to indulge in soothing spa treatments and oceanfront yoga. Solo travelers can also enjoy Solo Serenity , which includes a complimentary daily spa treatment to fully settle into the island rhythm.

Guests can surrender to island time with a $1,000 resort credit on stays of seven nights or more, providing the perfect excuse to indulge in soothing spa treatments and oceanfront yoga. Solo travelers can also enjoy , which includes a complimentary daily spa treatment to fully settle into the island rhythm. Rosewood Baha Mar (Nassau): Indulge in Bahamian luxury and elevate your romantic escape with up to 25% off select suites, complete with dedicated butler service and a $300 credit for a private poolside cabana or daybed. Guests can also opt for a complimentary fourth night paired with a daily $100 resort credit.

Indulge in Bahamian luxury and elevate your romantic escape with up to 25% off select suites, complete with dedicated butler service and a $300 credit for a private poolside cabana or daybed. Guests can also opt for a complimentary fourth night paired with a daily $100 resort credit. Caerula Mar Club (South Andros): Designed to help guests genuinely disconnect, the Restore & Renew package features mindful movement sessions and Swedish massages. For those seeking adventure, the Discover South Andros package includes guided mangrove kayaking. It also includes a castaway beach picnic. The Linger Longer offer provides a complimentary fourth night.

Designed to help guests genuinely disconnect, the Restore & Renew package features mindful movement sessions and Swedish massages. For those seeking adventure, the Discover South Andros package includes guided mangrove kayaking. It also includes a castaway beach picnic. The Linger Longer offer provides a complimentary fourth night. Warwick Paradise Island (Paradise Island): Pamper yourself at this all-inclusive, adults-only resort with savings of up to 25% and flexible cancellation policies.

Pamper yourself at this all-inclusive, adults-only resort with savings of up to 25% and flexible cancellation policies. Sandals Royal Bahamian (Nassau): Planning to pop the question? The Treasure Under the Sea Proposal Package includes a private 2-hour scuba dive or SNUBA ® excursion at a dive site, a “Will You Marry Me?” sign, and a professional photographer for $900.

Planning to pop the question? The Treasure Under the Sea Proposal Package includes a private 2-hour scuba dive or SNUBA excursion at a dive site, a “Will You Marry Me?” sign, and a professional photographer for $900. Pineapple Fields Boutique Condo-Hotel (Central Eleuthera):Guests are invited to relax and unwind in spacious suites with 25% off for stays of two nights or more.

Family & Multi-Generational Escapes

Adventure & Out Island Exploration

Summer Happenings: Culture & Celebration

With globally attended regattas and fishing tournaments, plus vibrant local celebrations and culinary festivals, The Bahamas sets the standard for top destination experiences. Visitors can dive deep into the country’s rich heritage through signature events happening all summer long. June kicks off the season with a lineup of annual favorites:

36th Annual Pineapple Festival (June 6-7): Travelers are invited to celebrate the world’s sweetest fruit in Gregory Town, Eleuthera with a spirited mix of pineapple-eating contests, local culinary competitions, and a festive Junkanoo street parade.

(June 6-7): Travelers are invited to celebrate the world’s sweetest fruit in Gregory Town, Eleuthera with a spirited mix of pineapple-eating contests, local culinary competitions, and a festive Junkanoo street parade. Goombay Summer Festivals (June through August): These high-energy celebrations showcase the true essence of Bahamian heritage through infectious live music, traditional dance performances, and vibrant art displays across multiple islands.

Supported by a multi-channel advertising strategy, the summer savings campaign will run from May through August in six languages. This reinforces The Bahamas’ status as a leading global tourism destination. The nation recorded a historic 12.5 million visitors in the previous year.