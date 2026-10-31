Port Everglades eyes $1.7 billion in cruise upgrades

Potential investments over 20 years would target terminals, parking and roads as shorter Caribbean cruises reshape port operations.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Port Everglades is considering $1.7 billion in cruise infrastructure investments over the next 20 years, with potential upgrades to terminals, parking garages and roads aimed at improving the passenger experience.

Joseph Morris, the port’s CEO and director, outlined the potential investments in a Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association Leadership Series conversation with association President Adam Ceserano. The projects would help the South Florida cruise homeport adapt to shorter voyages and the growth of private island destinations, Morris said.

Cruise terminal, parking and road upgrades

Projects under consideration include modernizing cruise terminals, rebuilding an older terminal, improving wharves and berthing facilities, upgrading passenger boarding bridges, adding parking garages and enhancing roads.

The $1.7 billion represents potential investments over two decades, not an announcement that all the projects have been approved.

Shorter Caribbean cruises increase parking demand

Shorter cruises and itineraries featuring private island destinations mean more frequent ship turnarounds, Morris said. That pattern increases parking demand and puts more pressure on passenger movement and traffic management.

For travelers, the proposed improvements would focus on moving more efficiently through the port before and after a cruise. Morris cited the port’s proximity to the Caribbean and its customer service as competitive advantages.

“We’re a landlord port, yes, but we are in the service industry,” Morris said.

Cruise industry partnerships remain a priority

Morris said relationships with cruise lines and industry partners are also central to the port’s long-term growth.

“At the end of the day, our business is about the ships. It’s about the relationships, it’s about the partnerships, and it’s about the friendships,” he said.

He credited the association with connecting cruise industry decision-makers. Its Leadership Series features conversations about cruise trends, operational priorities and partnerships.

Watch the FCCA Leadership Series conversation with Joseph Morris and Adam Ceserano