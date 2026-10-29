Jamaica Tourist Board wins 2 gold Magellan Awards

“Jamaica Is” docuseries earns 2026 honors; JamVac and Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica also recognized.

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Tourist Board won two gold honors at Travel Weekly’s 2026 Magellan Awards for its “Jamaica Is” docuseries, recognizing the island’s destination marketing and promotional video work, the board announced Oct. 27.

“Jamaica Is” wins for destination marketing

The docuseries earned gold in the Caribbean — Overall Destinations — City category and the Travel Destinations — Marketing — Promotional Video category. The awards recognize the series’ role in telling Jamaica’s story to prospective visitors.

“Jamaica’s story is rooted in the creativity of our people and the richness of our culture. These awards recognize the work being done to share that story in compelling ways and invite travelers to experience it for themselves,” said Jamaican Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett.

“Through our ‘Jamaica Is’ docuseries, we want to inspire curiosity about our island and encourage travelers to discover the people, culture and experiences that make a visit so memorable,” said Donovan White, the Jamaica Tourist Board’s director of tourism.

JamVac and Princess Hotels also honored

JamVac Jamaica Cruising, a sister agency of the Jamaica Tourist Board, won gold in the Travel Destinations — Marketing Campaign — Social Media Campaign category for “How Jamaica Inspired the Next Gen of Travellers.”

Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica received silver in the Hospitality — Overall — Upscale Hotel/Resort category.

What are the Magellan Awards?

Travel Weekly’s Magellan Awards recognize design, marketing and services across the travel industry, including destinations, hotels, cruise lines, airlines, travel agencies and tour operators. Travel industry professionals evaluate entries against an established standard of excellence.