Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica: Luxury At Its Finest

GREEN ISLAND, Jamaica – Nestled in Green Island, roughly one hour from Montego Bay Airport and a mere 30 minutes from the vibrant town of Negril, are Jamaica’s newest gems, the Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica. These two all-inclusive resorts, part of the esteemed Princess Hotels & Resorts brand, redefine the meaning of luxury with their spacious and modern accommodations.

Accommodation Options

The expansive oceanfront properties cater to diverse tastes, with their distinct accommodations for families and adults only. From the moment guests step into the grand lobby, they are enveloped in a warm ambiance that signals the exceptional nature of these resorts.

Princess Grand Jamaica

Ideal for families, the Princess Grand Jamaica boasts 590 spacious oceanview suites. It is designed to accommodate large families and groups, featuring family and master suites that provide ample space and comfort.

If you want a bit of exclusivity, the platinum suites provide better amenities and a personal butler. This ensures you have an unforgettable stay.

Princess Senses The Mangrove

For adults seeking a serene getaway, Princess Senses The Mangrove, an adult-only (18+) resort, offers 401 ocean suites and 14 spectacular over-water villas. These villas are a marvel, with partial glass floors offering a mesmerizing view of the ocean right beneath your feet.

For those craving more intimacy and privacy, the Pleasure Suites provide an even more secluded experience. Guests can also opt for the Platinum Club suites, which come with enhanced amenities and butler service, further elevating their stay.

Exclusive Features and Services

Guests of Princess Senses The Mangrove enjoy the unique advantage of “stay at one, play at both.” This allows them access to the amenities and services at the Princess Grand Jamaica, offering a wider range of experiences and activities.

The resorts offer an array of amenities designed to cater to every guest’s needs. From gourmet dining options, private pools, and extensive spa services to adventurous water sports and vibrant entertainment, every moment is crafted to perfection.

Gourmet Dining

Both resorts feature multiple dining options that cater to various tastes and preferences. Guests can indulge in international cuisines, fresh seafood, and local delicacies prepared by world-class chefs. Whether you are having a romantic dinner by the ocean or a casual meal with family, the food will surely please.

Relaxation and Wellness

For those seeking relaxation, the resorts offer extensive spa services that include massages, facials, and wellness treatments designed to rejuvenate the mind and body. The serene spa environment and skilled therapists ensure that every treatment is a blissful experience.

Activities and Entertainment

Both resorts provide a range of activities for guests to enjoy. From water sports to land activities such as tennis and fitness classes, there is something for everyone. Evening entertainment includes live music and cultural shows that bring vibrancy to the night.

Commitment to Service

For Princess Hotels and Resorts, service is a top priority. The owners of the hotel are demonstrating their commitment by offering something no other resort in Jamaica can boast. Princess is providing free housing for up to 450 employees. This program helps motivate and keep employees. It improves employee satisfaction and helps the resort offer great service to its guests.

Infrastructure

Resort owners have also made significant investments in infrastructure to ensure continued operations even in adverse weather conditions. They have added natural gas and well-water systems for use during hurricanes or bad weather. These steps aim to improve the resort’s strength and reliability. This ensures that guests have continuous services and comfort.

Future Plans: First Casino In Jamaica

Plans for building the first casino in Jamaica are underway. The opening date is not set yet, but this exciting project plans to add more luxury and fun to the resort. This casino will help Princess Hotels and Resorts lead Jamaica’s hospitality industry. It will attract new guests looking for top gaming experiences.

The Newest Resort in Jamaica

Princess Hotel Jamaica’s newest resort offers an extraordinary blend of luxury and comfort. Whether you’re traveling with family, seeking an intimate escape, or looking for adventure, these resorts cater to every desire, providing an unparalleled experience in the heart of Jamaica. Explore your options at Princess Hotels & Resorts Jamaica and follow on Instagram @princesssensesthemangrove and @princessgrandjamaica.