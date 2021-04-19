South Florida Fertility Expo Looks to Elevate The Conversation of Fertility

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Infertility impacts 1 in 8 couples in the U. S. today. It’s a common thread that binds us, but we all represent different facets of this community.

Michelle McKoy, the founder of the South Florida Fertility Expo (#SOFFE2021). She was diagnosed with endometriosis several years ago. As a result, she started the South Florida Fertility Expo four years ago. This in support of National Infertility Awareness Week (NIAW) which is April 18 – 24.

Fertility Expo Highlights

This year’s conference is presented by Memorial Family Birthplace and held virtually on April 24 from 10 am-3 pm EST. Attendees will have a chance to learn more about fertility and reproduction. The conference includes quality industry professionals providing expert advice and panel discussions. In addition to exhibitors, online networking, and resources to help those experiencing hurdles in their desire to have a baby.

To register, visit www.southfloridafertilityexpo.com.

Conversation on Fertility

“We are looking forward to providing a platform to bring the conversation surrounding fertility to the forefront. And, provide information and resources to those who suffer in silence.”

“The journey to having a family can be joyous for most. Still, for many, it is a grueling one. It forces the parties involved to take an honest look at their hurdles. Plus, the options, and resources available to assist with their decisions, states Michelle McKoy, Founder of SOFFE.

A component of the SOFFE includes a focus on Integrative Medicine which looks at holistic approaches. The effect on the whole person, and the acknowledgment that health, wellness. In addition to the interactions of the mind, body, and spirit have a direct impact on overall well-being,”

Statistics highlight that U.S. birth rates are at an all-time low. According to data from the National Vital Statistics System, women in the United States are having fewer babies than ever before. As a result, creating a fertility rate of 1.73 births per mother.

South Florida Fertility Expo Guest Speakers

Among the many exciting speakers expected to attend the virtual event include:

Sharon M. Salamat MD, PhD, FACOG, Vice Chief, Dept of OB/Gyn, Memorial Hospital Miramar discussing "Optimizing Pregnancy Outcomes in 2021"

Dr. Jessica Bauer, Reproductive Endocrinologist, Memorial Hospital, discussing the latest in treatments with Endometriosis

Dr. Camille Hammond, Co-founder and CEO of the Tinina Q. Cade Foundation. They provide support and funding resources to families experiencing infertility.

Marìa M Kowalski, a Holistic Womb Care Practitioner who performs Shamanic Reiki Healing and Spiritual channeling.

Dr. George Love, a practitioner of Preventative Medicine. He is a Doctor of Oriental Medicine, aka Zhenwu, spiritual warrior, physician, and scholar who teaches health & spirituality.

Delisa Skeete Henry, M.D., F.A.C.O.G. from Broward Health Medical Center board-certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist. Dr. Henry has been practicing in South Florida for almost 20 years. She currently serves as the Chair of the Department of Ob/Gyn.

Memorial Family Birthplace

Memorial Family Birthplace is dedicated to providing support, education, and high-quality maternity services. Especially, to help attendees have a happy and healthy pregnancy, delivery, and hospital experience.