Caribbean American Voters Guide – Broward County: November 2018

BROWARD – Since 2000, a group of concerned Caribbean-Americans in South Florida has developed Voters’ Guides to help you 1) select the better candidates who may promote the interests of Caribbean-American people in South Florida, and 2) provide guidance on constitutional ballot amendments.

We have watched various political news programs, read local and national newspapers, attended town hall meetings, and consulted with non-partisan advocacy organizations and local community leaders.

We have assessed the candidates based on their positions on a variety of issues, including, but not limited to, the economy, education, the American justice system, civil rights, healthcare, social services, affirmative action, economic opportunity, 2nd Amendment, among others.

Please note that none of the following recommendations should substitute for your own evaluation and research based on your own personal interests and values.

For more information regarding the guide and recommendations, call 954 454 7473.

Resources to insure your vote counts

Voters Guides

BROWARD COUNTY 2018 MIDTERM GENERAL ELECTION RECOMMENDATIONS

US Senator: Bill Nelson

District 20: Alcee Hastings

District 22: Ted Deutch

District 23: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

Governor: Andrew D. Gillum/Chris King

Attorney General: Sean Michael Shaw

Chief Financial Officer: Jeremy Ring

Commissioner of Agriculture: Nikki Fried

State Senator (D34): Gary Farmer, Jr.

State House (D93): Emma Collum

State House (D98): Michael Gottlieb

State House (D103): Cindy Polo

State House (D105): Javier Estevez

County Commission (D2): Mark Bogen

County Commission (D4): Lamar Fisher

JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT

Retain Justice Alan Lawson: YES

FOURTH DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL

Retain Judge Burton Conner: YES

Retain Judge Jeffrey Kuntz: YES

Retain Judge Carole Taylor: YES

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Group 38: Stefanie Moon

Group 46: Tanner Channing Demmery

COUNTY COURT

Group 19: Jackie Powell

SCHOOL BOARD

District 1: Jim Silvernale

Broward Soil & Water Conservation

District 2: Richard Leys

FL CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

#1: Increased Homestead Property Tax Exemption – Increases the amount of a home’s value exempted from property tax ……NO

#2: Limitations on Property Tax Assessments – Makes the cap on non-homestead (2nd homes and commercial) property assessment increases permanent .….YES

#3: Voter Control of Gambling in Florida – Requires voter approval of casino gambling ……… YES

#4 – Voting Restoration Amendment – Restores right to vote for most people with felony convictions upon completion of sentences …YES

#5 – Vote Required to Impose, Authorize, or Raise State Taxes or Fees – Requires 2/3 vote of legislature to impose or increase tax or fee ….NO

#6 – Rights of Crime Victims; Judges (multiple questions) – Adds a Marsy’s Law (victims’ rights) to state constitution, increases judicial retirement age; prohibits judges from deferring to admin agencies to interpret law ….NO

#7 – First Responder and Military Member Survivor Benefits; Public Colleges and Universities – Requires death benefits for first responders and military members, a supermajority vote for college fees, and adds state college system structure to constitution .…NO

#9 – Prohibits Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling; Prohibits Vaping in Enclosed Indoor Workplaces – Bans offshore oil and gas drilling and vaping in enclosed indoor .…YES

#10 – State and Local Government Structure and Operation – Prohibits counties from abolishing certain local offices, changes start date of legislative sessions, and adds an executive office and executive department to constitution …..NO

#11 – Property Rights; Removal of Obsolete Provision; Criminal Statutes – Repeals some obsolete language; repeals a provision saying that changes to a criminal statute are not retroactive …….NO

#12 – Lobbying and Abuse of Office by Public Officers – Prohibits public officials from lobbying for compensation while in office and 6 years thereafter ….NO

#13 – Ends Dog Racing Prohibits betting on dog races ……YES

COUNTY REFERENDA

#1: Funding for Countywide Transportation System Improvements thru Levy of Surtax …YES

#2: Standards for Establishing County Commission Districts ……NO

#3: Redistricting Procedures for County Commission Districts ……NO

#4 : Broward County Affordable Housing Trust Fund …….YES

#5: Broward County Office of Inspector General’s Discretion to Commence an Investigation …….NO

#6: Broward County Planning Council Revisions to Zoning Glossary and Public Hearings ….YES

#7: Central Examining Boards Appointment of Alternate Members ….YES

#8: Board of Rules and Appeals Quorum Shall be the Majority of the Total Board Membership …….YES

#9: Posting of Notices, Agenda and Backup Materials No Later Than 48 Hours Prior to Meeting….NO

#10: Composition of the Independent Board That Nominates the County Auditor…….…. YES

#11: Composition of the Broward County Inspector General Selection Oversight Committee …. YES

#12: Housekeeping Amendment to Delete Ineffective or Unnecessary Language: …….YES