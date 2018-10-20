Caribbean American Voters’ Guide – Miami-Dade County: November 2018

MIAMI-DADE – Since 2000, a group of concerned Caribbean-Americans in South Florida has developed Voters’ Guides to help you 1) select the better candidates who may promote the interests of Caribbean-American people in South Florida, and 2) provide guidance on constitutional ballot amendments.

We have watched various political news programs, read local and national newspapers, attended town hall meetings, and consulted with non-partisan advocacy organizations and local community leaders.

We have assessed the candidates based on their positions on a variety of issues, including, but not limited to, the economy, education, the American justice system, civil rights, healthcare, social services, affirmative action, economic opportunity, 2nd Amendment, among others.

Please note that none of the following recommendations should substitute for your own evaluation and research based on your own personal interests and values.

For more information regarding the guide and recommendations, call 954 454 7473.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY 2018 MIDTERM GENERAL ELECTION RECOMMENDATIONS

US Senator: Bill Nelson (11)

District 23: Debbie Wasserman Schultz (13)

District 26: Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (19)

District 27: Donna Shalala (21)

Governor: Andrew D. Gillum/Chris King (24)

Attorney General: Sean Michael Shaw (31)

Chief Financial Officer: Jeremy Ring (34)

Commissioner of Agriculture: Nikki Fried (36)

State Senator (D36): David Perez (38)

State Senator (D40): Annette Taddeo (41)

State House (D96): Kristin Jacobs

State House (D103): Cindy Polo (43)

State House (D105): Javier Estevez (45)

State House (D108): Dotie Joseph (46)

State House (D111): Rizwan Ahmed (49)

State House (D112): Nicholas Duran (51)

State House (D113): Michael Grieco (53)

State House (D114): Javier Fernandez (55)

State House (D115): Jeffrey Solomon

State House (D116): James Harden (59)

State House (D 118): Robert Asencio (61)

State House (D119): Heather Rassner (63)

State House (D120): Steve Friedman (66)

JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT

Retain Justice Alan Lawson: YES (67)

DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL

Retain Judge Kevin Emas: YES (70)

Retain Judge Ivan Fernandez: YES (72)

Retain Judge Norma Shephard Lindsey: YES (74)

Retain Judge Robert Luck: YES (76)

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Group 14: Renee Gordon (79)

FL CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

#1: Increased Homestead Property Tax Exemption – Increases the amount of a home’s value exempted from property tax..…NO

#2: Limitations on Property Tax Assessments – Makes the cap on non-homestead (2nd homes and commercial) property assessment increases permanent .….YES

#3 – Voter Control of Gambling in Florida – Requires voter approval of casino gambling …. YES

#4 – Voting Restoration Amendment – Restores right to vote for most people with felony convictions upon completion of sentences …..YES

#5 – Vote Required to Impose, Authorize, or Raise State Taxes or Fees – Requires 2/3 vote of legislature to impose or increase tax or fee ……..NO

#6 – Rights of Crime Victims; Judges (multiple questions) – Adds a Marsy’s Law (victims’ rights) to state constitution, increases judicial retirement age; prohibits judges from deferring to admin agencies to interpret law ……NO

#7 – First Responder and Military Member Survivor Benefits; Public Colleges and Universities – Requires death benefits for first responders and military members, a supermajority vote for college fees, and adds state college system structure to constitution …NO

#9 – Prohibits Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling; Prohibits Vaping in Enclosed Indoor Workplaces – Bans offshore oil and gas drilling and vaping in enclosed indoor ……YES

#10 – State and Local Government Structure and Operation – Prohibits counties from abolishing certain local offices, changes start date of legislative sessions, and adds an executive office and executive department to constitution …..NO

#11 – Property Rights; Removal of Obsolete Provision; Criminal Statutes – Repeals some obsolete language; repeals a provision saying that changes to a criminal statute are not retroactive ….NO

#12 – Lobbying and Abuse of Office by Public Officers – Prohibits public officials from lobbying for compensation while in office and 6 years thereafter ….NO

#13 – Ends Dog Racing Prohibits betting on dog races ……YES