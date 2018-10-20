Caribbean American Voters Guide – Palm Beach County: November 2018

PALM BEACH – Since 2000, a group of concerned Caribbean-Americans in South Florida has developed Voters’ Guides to help you 1) select the better candidates who may promote the interests of Caribbean-American people in South Florida, and 2) provide guidance on constitutional ballot amendments.

We have watched various political news programs, read local and national newspapers, attended town hall meetings, and consulted with non-partisan advocacy organizations and local community leaders.

We have assessed the candidates based on their positions on a variety of issues, including, but not limited to, the economy, education, the American justice system, civil rights, healthcare, social services, affirmative action, economic opportunity, 2nd Amendment, among others.

Please note that none of the following recommendations should substitute for your own evaluation and research based on your own personal interests and values.

For more information regarding the guide and recommendations, call 954 454 7473.

Resources to insure your vote counts

Voters Guides

PALM BEACH COUNTY 2018 MIDTERM GENERAL ELECTION RECOMMENDATIONS

US Senator: Bill Nelson

District 18: Lauren Baer

District 20: Alcee Hastings

District 22: Ted Deutch

Governor: Andrew D. Gillum/Chris King

Attorney General: Sean Michael Shaw

Chief Financial Officer: Jeremy Ring

Commissioner of Agriculture: Nikki Fried

State Senator (D25): Robert Levy

State Senator (D30): Bobby Powell, Jr.

State House (D82): Edwin O’Connor

State House (D85): Ellen Baker

State House (86): Matt Willhite

State House (D87): David Silvers

State House (D89): James Bonfiglio

JUSTICES OF THE SUPREME COURT

Retain Justice Alan Lawson: YES

FOURTH DISTRICT COURT OF APPEAL

Retain Judge Burton Conner: YES

Retain Judge Jeffrey Kuntz: YES

Retain Judge Carole Taylor: YES

CIRCUIT JUDGE

Group 13: Alcolya Jaquet Lashawn St. Juste

Group 18: Maxine Dianne Cheesman

Group 25: Sarah Willis

COUNTY COURT Group 4: Allegra Philipa Fung

COUNTY COMMISSION

D2: Greg Weiss

D4: Robert Weinroth

Port of Palm Beach (Grp 5): Joseph Anderson

FL CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENTS

#1: Increased Homestead Property Tax Exemption – Increases the amount of a home’s value exempted from property tax … NO

#2: Limitations on Property Tax Assessments – Makes the cap on non-homestead (2nd homes and commercial) property assessment increases permanent ….YES

#3 – Voter Control of Gambling in Florida – Requires voter approval of casino gambling …YES

#4 – Voting Restoration Amendment – Restores right to vote for most people with felony convictions upon completion of sentences…YES

#5 – Vote Required to Impose, Authorize, or Raise State Taxes or Fees – Requires 2/3 vote of legislature to impose or increase tax or fee ….NO

#6 – Rights of Crime Victims; Judges – Adds a Marsy’s Law (victims’ rights) to state constitution, increases judicial retirement age; prohibits judges from deferring to admin agencies to interpret law …NO

#7 – First Responder and Military Member Survivor Benefits; Public Colleges and Universities – Requires death benefits for first responders and military members, a supermajority vote for college fees, and adds state college system structure to constitution …NO

#9 – Prohibits Offshore Oil and Gas Drilling; Prohibits Vaping in Enclosed Indoor Workplaces – Bans offshore oil and gas drilling and vaping in enclosed indoor ……YES

#10 – State and Local Government Structure and Operation – Prohibits counties from abolishing certain local offices, changes start date of legislative sessions, and adds an executive office and executive department to constitution ….NO

#11 – Property Rights; Removal of Obsolete Provision; Criminal Statutes – Repeals some obsolete language; repeals a provision saying that changes to a criminal statute are not retroactive……NO

#12 – Lobbying and Abuse of Office by Public Officers – Prohibits public officials from lobbying for compensation while in office and 6 years thereafter ….NO

#13 – Ends Dog Racing Prohibits betting on dog races ……YES

School Board question……….YES