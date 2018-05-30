North Miami Officials to Honor Fr. Rev. Reginald Jean-Mary at Hall of Fame Ceremony

North Miami – The North Miami City Council will induct Rev. Father Reginald Jean-Mary into the Citizens’ Hall of Fame for his plentiful contributions to the North Miami community on Thursday, May 31st.

The ceremony and reception will take place at the Joe Celestin Center, located at 1525 NW 135 Street, North Miami.

“Fr. Jean-Mary is a dynamic leader whose teachings transcend beyond his parish” said Councilman Philippe Bien-Aime. “It is truly an honor to add his name to a list of well-deserved individuals who have impacted the North Miami community through empowerment, guidance and civic engagement.”

Fr. Jean-Mary currently serves as the lead pastor of Notre Dame D’Haiti Catholic Church in Miami. Under his leadership, Fr. Jean-Mary raised $5 million for the construction of a new church building which erected in 2014. Fr. Jean-Mary was nominated by North Miami Councilman Philippe Bien-Aime as he is a staple in South Florida’s Haitian Community. He is known for his charisma and educational outreach within his parish and the local Haitian-American community.

The event is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP to the North Miami Office of the Mayor and Council at 305-895-9815 or 305-895-9818.