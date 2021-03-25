Linda Houston-Jones, a Champion of South Florida’s Arts +Cultural Scene

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Passionate about the arts are the words that personify Linda Houston- Jones. She constantly pushes the boundaries of creative innovation. Linda was born in Lakeland, grew up in Daytona Beach; she lived in Coca Beach her senior year before moving to South Florida.

Ashanti Cultural Arts & Enrichment, Inc. Launched

Over the past 31 years, she has successfully led from vision to reality the premier non-profit cultural organization, Ashanti Cultural Arts & Enrichment, Inc. The organization facilitates cultural arts, literacy, wellness, and after-school programs for the community in line with her love of the arts. The name Ashanti is a royal West African Tribe known for its Cultural Richness and Diversity.

Houston- Jones often reflects on her youth growing up in Daytona Beach, FL. This is where her cultural experiences centered on her home, church, school, and theater trips. “I was born with a passion for the arts. Whether I was a performer or patron, the arts always brought me joy, inner peace, and a sense of pride.”

The arts always gave Houston-Jones a way to express who she was. She is committed to providing a way for other youth to experience such joy while uplifting them to be the next change-makers in South Florida.

Passion for the Arts

Her passion for the arts can be unfolded through the history of service provided to the Broward County Community over the years. Houston Jones serves as a grant evaluator for the Broward County Cultural Affairs Division. In addition to being a past founding member of the Art Serve Board of Directors.

Linda’s passion for the arts and giving of her time and talents are also seen through her volunteerism and awards as Board member of the Broward County Diversity Advisory Council, Arts chair of both Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc, the North Broward Chapter of The Links, Inc., JM Family African American Achiever in the Arts, 1000+ Club of the American Cancer Society, The Juliette Lowe Award in the Arts by the Broward Girl Scouts, Woman of Distinction of the March of Dimes, The Charmettes, 100 Black Men of Broward, NAACP, the Soroptomist, Price Waterhouse.

Awards

Jones-Houston received a National Award from President George W. Bush (both Presidents) & President Barack Obama. She was also recognized by ICABA as Outstanding Woman of the Year in the Arts in 2013.

Visionary

Linda not only has a passion for the arts but is considered a visionary of many first. Many have wondered and confessed that she would not achieve success. She proved them all wrong. Her success record speaks for itself. Her list of accomplishments includes running a chain of wellness studios, putting on the annual production of “The Chocolate Nutcracker” while providing hundreds of youth with cultural and after-school programs, to name a few.

Ashanti Cultural Arts + Enrichment Inc. was also able to sponsor a five-day cultural trip to New York. As a result 15 youth took classes and toured Julliard School of the Arts, Alvin Ailey, Dance Theatre of Harlem, and New York City.

“I am so blessed that the community, family, and friends share my vision and passion, for I know that it is through the giving by others I am able to give.”-Linda Houston-Jones.

For more information about Ashanti Cultural Arts & Enrichment Inc. visit: https://www.ashanticulturalarts.org