Patricia Chin, Co-Founder of VP Records an Immigrant Success Story

by Derrick Scott

[WASHINGTON, DC] – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks has lauded the contribution of Ms Patricia Chin and her Husband “Randy”. Both in the development of Jamaica’s reggae music and its promotion through their business Randy’s Record Mart and VP Records.

“Since its emergence, reggae music has come to be known as the “heartbeat of the world”. This genre of music has remained a significant feature of Jamaica’s cultural heritage. And, will reveal Mrs. Chin’s remarkable contribution to its growth in Jamaica and across the globe,” Ambassador Marks said.

Humble Beginnings

“From their humble beginnings, Pat Chin and her late husband, Vincent “Randy” Chin founded Randy’s Record Mart in 1958. The Chins were instrumental in introducing and giving prominence to many new reggae stars.”

“After their relocation to the United States in the 1970’s they established a reggae empire known as VP Records. As a result, this groundbreaking move introduced several artistes to the international scene. In addition to building a new wave of reggae legends. This includes Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Lady Saw and Sean Paul,” she said.

“I laud Ms. Pat for her philanthropy and unwavering commitment to the continued growth and development of reggae music. Evidenced by the establishment of the Vincent and Pat Chin Foundation. The foundation supports music education in the Jamaican Diaspora and the Caribbean. Plus seeks to “preserve the history of reggae and Caribbean music,” she continued.

Miss Pat – My Musical Journey

Ambassador Marks was speaking at a reception to celebrate the launch of the recently released book, “Miss Pat – My Musical Journey,” hosted by Carib News publishers out of New York.

The proceeds from the book will go towards supporting music education as well as the Alpha Institute in Jamaica. Funds will enhance the facilities and upgrade the school’s musical technology equipment.

Best of all, it will benefit the thousands of boys have walked the corridors over the years. Plus where she is leaving a legacy which will outlive her for generations to come, Ms Marks declared.

Inspiration

“I am always inspired by the remarkable contribution of members of the Jamaican Diaspora to the economic, social, cultural and political landscape of the United States. Ms. Pat’s life stands out as an immigrant success story, blazing a trail of excellence in entrepreneurship which has inspired many other Jamaicans to pursue similar dreams in their adopted homeland,” Ambassador Marks noted.

The Jamaican envoy pointed out that Ms Pat’s journey served as an inspiration to women, not just in Jamaica and the USA, but also across the globe.

“Ms. Pat is, without doubt, a cultural icon, whose life is one of fusion with reggae music for more than six decades. Whether Ms. Pat chose music or music chose her, Jamaica and the world is a better place as a result of her courage. In addition to her fortitude in overcoming the odds and making her mark in the music industry.’

“I therefore join Jamaicans at home and in the Diaspora in celebrating the life of a legend,” Ambassador Marks concluded.