Courtleigh Hospitality Group Exec, Nicola Madden-Greig, Receives 2019 JHTA President’s Award

Group Director of Marketing and Sales is the first two-time winner of prestigious tourism award

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Nicola Madden-Greig, Group Director of Marketing and Sales for The Courtleigh Hospitality Group, was honored recently with the 2019 Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA) President’s Award.

A past president of the JHTA and current fifth Vice President of the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), Mrs. Madden-Greig is the only two-time recipient of the prestigious award.

“I am extremely pleased and honored to receive this award, which I accept on behalf of my talented colleagues within the Courtleigh Hospitality Group family,” said Mrs. Madden-Greig. “It is through our shared dedication to excellence in hospitality and continually striving to lift Jamaica higher that I am able to make such a positive impact through JHTA.”

A veteran of 20+ years in the tourism industry, Mrs. Madden-Greig carries a broad portfolio of experience encompassing aviation, cruise lines, attractions, hotels, and resorts.

Notably, she is one of only three women to have served as JHTA President in the organization’s 60+ years in operation.

Additional JHTA positions held by Mrs. Madden-Greig include: Chairman of the Membership Sub-committee, Chairman of the Fundraising and PR Sub-committee, and Area Chairman of the JHTA Kingston Chapter. Currently, Mrs. Madden-Greig sits on the Boards of the Jamaica Tourist Board, the Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, and the Jamaican Chamber of Commerce. She is also a member of the Tourism Linkages Council.

Outside of the tourism industry, Mrs. Madden-Greig has been involved as a mentor through the University of the West Indies Mentorship Program.

A former President of the Mona School of Business Alumnae Association, she has also sat on the Board of the New Kingston Civic Association, and is a former Vice President of Public Relations for the Alpha Academy Alumnae Association.

“Nicola continues to make an invaluable contribution to Jamaica’s tourism industry through her work in various capacities, and is very deserving of this award,” said Omar Robinson, President of JHTA.

“She has had a long involvement with the JHTA advancing the business of the Association and has performed exceptionally well in all assigned roles. At the national level, she is a director of the Jamaica Tourist Board and chair of the critical Gastronomy Network of the Tourism Linkages Network, which has been extremely successful in boosting the image of Jamaica’s cuisine internationally.”

Courtleigh Hospitality Group is comprised of Kingston’s three leading hotels – The Courtleigh Hotel and Suites (127 rooms), The Knutsford Court Hotel (143), and The Jamaica Pegasus (300).

A fourth property is currently in development on the site of the former Wyndham Kingston Hotel. Together, Courtleigh Hospitality Group hotels embody the new energy and spirit of Jamaica’s capital city.

All properties are located in the heart of New Kingston, offering convenient access to the city’s bustling financial district, as well as such noted attractions as Devon House, The Bob Marley Museum, and Emancipation Park.