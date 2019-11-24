Caribbean nonprofits excel during Give Miami Day

The Miami Foundation’s Give Miami Day 2019 Raises $14.4 Million for More Than 830 Nonprofit Organizations

MIAMI – The Miami Foundation’s Give Miami Day set another annual fundraising record, solidifying it as one of the most active 24-hour charitable giving events in the U.S.

On November 21, 39,922 donor investments raised more than $14.4 million for 834 local nonprofits participating in Give Miami Day 2019.

The one-day, online giving campaign, held annually on the Thursday before Thanksgiving, has raised more than $60 million for local organizations in every nonprofit sector, from youth development and arts to civic engagement and the environment.

“Today, we celebrate a record-breaking year in every way – a record number of dollars raised for a record number of nonprofits,” said Joe Fernandez, interim president and CEO of The Miami Foundation. “We are astounded and grateful for the generosity of Miamians. Once again, the outpouring of support around Give Miami Day proves there is a collective community understanding that the transformative work produced by local nonprofits has tremendous impact on the quality of life in Greater Miami.”

Greater Jewish Miami Federation was at the top of the Give Miami Day Leaderboard, raising the largest amount with donations totaling $669,854. The Children’s Movement of Florida received the highest number of individual gifts, an impressive 727 donations, totaling $247,143.

Among the medium-sized organizations that participated, Achieve Miami, Inc. topped their fundraising category with $433,907; while among small-sized organizations, Friends of North Beach Elementary raised the largest amount at $128,328 with 428 gifts.

New for this year, individuals could create Champion Pages, which allowed donors to select their favorite participating charities, create a personalized fundraising webpage and promote and share their selections with friends, colleagues and family. Sarit Knepel’s Champion Page raised $21,000, which benefited Chabad Chayil.

Thanks to the support of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, William R. Watts Foundation, SEI, Mitchell Wolfson Sr. Foundation, Stearns Weaver Miller, Berkowitz Pollack Brant, The Ortega Foundation, and dozens of other community donors, The Miami Foundation and its partners maximized the community’s generosity by making a bonus gift for every donation between $25 and $10,000 received on Nov. 21. Give Miami Day media sponsors included Univision, Cox Media, ClearChannel Outdoors and Twitter.

Throughout the 24 hours, prizes and milestone opportunities helped stretch donations even further by giving winning non-profits an additional $1,000 or $1,500, totaling up to $25,000.

Additional support came in the form of a “Match Minute” at 10:40 AM, sponsored by Berkowitz Pollack Brant. Univision 23, the Give Miami Day headquarters host, was recognized with a $1,000 prize for the 23,000th gift received during the campaign.

Now in its 8th year, Give Miami Day is an initiative of The Miami Foundation to further its mission of increasing local philanthropy and providing community engagement opportunities for every Miamian. The countywide campaign is a 24-hour opportunity for Miamians to champion the causes that matter most to them.

For more information about the nonprofits that participated in Give Miami Day, as well as total gift amounts, please visit GiveMiamiDay.org.

Highlights of Give Miami Day 2019:

Highest Number of Donations (large nonprofits): Greater Miami Jewish Federation

Highest Number of Donations (small nonprofits): Friends of North Miami Beach Elementary

Highest Total Donation Amount (all nonprofits): Greater Miami Jewish Federation

Second Highest Number of Donations (small nonprofits): PalmTrail, Inc.

Caribbean nonprofits benefiting on Give Miami Day