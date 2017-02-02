A Salute to Past Honorees Highlights UWI Fundraising Gala in NY

Past Honorees Cicely Tyson, Whoopi Goldberg and Usain Bolt are among those being given a Big Nod on the Big Night

New York – The organizers of the 20th Annual American Foundation for The University of West Indies (AFUWI) Legacy Awards Gala will use this significant milestone in the foundation’s history to salute 20 of its past honorees on February 23rd at the Pierre Hotel in New York City.

The salute at AFUWI’s signature event is an acknowledgement to the many distinguished professionals who have over the years earned awards in such categories as the Vice Chancellor Award, the Lifetime Achievement Award, the Caribbean Luminary Award and the Bob Marley Award.

Proceeds from the Gala provide an average of 50 scholarships annually for students across The UWI’s four campuses.

These 20 distinguished individuals represent excellence in their field, outstanding contribution to their communities, to education and to the Caribbean. They include actor Cicely Tyson; athlete Usain Bolt, businessmen Lowell Hawthorne, Ken Chenault and Vincent Hosang, performing artists Judith Jamison and Jessye Norman, author Malcolm Gladwell, orthopaedic surgeon Answorth Allen and philanthropist Susan Taylor.

“As AFUWI celebrates its 20th Anniversary, we are exceedingly proud and delighted to salute twenty illustrious and internationally renowned individuals who represent the highest level of achievement within their respective fields, and whose creativity, commitment and integrity have demonstrated that through dedication great things are truly possible and can and will be achieved. The 20 outstanding Caribbean luminaries selected are fitting examples for the many scholarship winners past, present and future who have or will have the privilege of benefiting from and contributing to the AFUWI Foundation,” said Lloyd Williams, Chair of the Gala Planning Committee.

The organizers have also secured a stellar cast of Master of Ceremonies this year. Back again to lend his talent is Maurice DuBois, Anchor of CBS2 nightly news. For the first time, veteran anchor for Spectrum News NY1 and bestselling author Cheryl Wills and Angela Yee, co-host of the popular syndicated morning show ‘The Breakfast Club,’ will join DuBois. All three have donated their time and talent to raising funds for these deserving students.

The Gala continues to attract the support and attention of a diverse range of American and Caribbean entities as well as distinguished and influential persons who have graciously served on the Honorary Committee.

This year’s awards will be held under the auspices of Honorary Patron, Dr. the Hon. Harry Belafonte, O.J. and The Hon. David N. Dinkins, 106th Mayor of New York City, who will again join the celebration as the Honorary Dinner Chair and Paxton Baker as Gala Chair who will be joined by Janell Snowden as Co- Chair.

The fundraising Gala begins with a reception and auction at 6:00 p.m. followed by the dinner and programme starting at 7:00 pm. Reception only tickets are available for $125.00. Reception and dinner tickets start at $500 USD.

To reserve or purchase tickets, and for further information, please visit AFUWI. Contributions of any kind to the program are welcome.