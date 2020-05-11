Ambassador Marks Hails Paul Chen-Young as a Jamaican Patriot and Visionary

by Derrick Scott

Washington, DC – Jamaica’s Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks, has hailed the late Dr. Paul Chen Young as a pioneer extraordinaire, economist and visionary entrepreneur who possessed unmatched drive and energy.

In a tribute to Chen-Young who died in Florida earlier this week at the age of 82, Ambassador Marks said his life had great impact in Jamaica, the United States and elsewhere, noting that he was a patriot and a man with a big heart, always overflowing with ideas from which Jamaica’s development would benefit.

“Dr. Paul Chen-Young was a shining example and living proof of how hard work with well-defined purpose could lift a Jamaican from fairly humble beginnings to the pinnacle of success in the world of business,” Ambassador Marks said.

She added that Chen-Young was “never one to cower in the face of challenges, he confronted them with steely resolve, eyes fixed on the ultimate goal.”

“He was for me and generations of entrepreneurs in Jamaica and elsewhere the ultimate role model; he pursued the mission of business development in Jamaica with unparalleled drive, passion and sense of purpose,” Marks noted.

She outlined a litany of his successes in the business world, pointing out that whatever he set did would come to symbolize excellence and success of the highest order – from the Chen-Young Associates economic and financial consulting firm he started, to others like the Falcon Fund, to the Eagle Financial Network comprising Eagle Merchant Bank, Crown Eagle Life Insurance Co. and related businesses.

She observed that his financial companies grew to become, at one point, the largest Jamaican-owned financial complex and followed a World Bank career that started in 1966, and continued with him holding top management positions in Jamaica at Development Finance Corporation, and was instrumental in the establishment of Workers Savings and Loan Bank.

“His contribution to economic development and business was legendary, as were his analysis and first-hand experienced that benefited many. Small wonder, then, that awards and honours too numerous to cite were heaped on him,” Marks stated.

The Jamaican ambassador conveyed her condolences to his children Michael, Gerald and Claudeline and to Dr. Chen-Young’s sister, Monica CY Weaver, who was very involved in ICHS old girls association.