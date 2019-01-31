Lauderhill Regional Chamber 2019 Women of Distinction Honorees
LAUDERHILL – The 6th Annual Lauderhill Regional Chamber of Commerce Women of Distinction Awards Breakfast powered by the Florida Panthers will honor nine admirable community leaders for their vast achievements.
The awards breakfast will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019, 7:30 a.m., at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy, Sunrise.
After a competitive nomination process, nine of Broward County’s most influential women were selected to receive awards.
2019 Women of Distinction Honorees
- Heidi Dennis, General Manager Pelican Grand Beach Resort
- Desorae Giles-Smith, Deputy City Manager City of Lauderhill
- Jenni Morejon, President & CEO Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority
- Eula Murray Hylton, CEO, Insurance Today
- Burnadette Norris-Weeks, Esq., Partner, Austin Pamies Norris Weeks, LLC
- Teshanne Phillip, Founder and CEO I am Hope Foundation
- Judge Jackie Powell, Broward County Court Group 19
- Commissioner Nan Rich Broward County District 1
- Shirley Toliver, Area HR Supervisor and District Community Relations Representative UPS
The Annual Awards Breakfast is an empowering event produced by LRCC to honor dynamic women in Broward County and is attended by influential entrepreneurs, professionals, and public officials.
