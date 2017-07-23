Jamaica Tallawahs under new ownership, Worldwide Sports Management Group

BOCA RATON – The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) franchise, the Jamaica Tallawahs, has been sold to Worldwide Sports Management Group who will take up ownership immediately and will be in charge of the team for the upcoming Hero CPL season.

The Tallawahs are the current Hero CPL champions and they will begin the defense of their title on August 5th in Lauderhill, Florida at the Central Broward Regional Stadium, a facility at which Worldwide Sports Management Group have also signed a long-term agreement to host and market international cricket.

See also: Broward County Commissioners sign agreement for international cricket events

This agreement will require Worldwide Sports to provide all necessary capital improvements and technology enhancements to make the stadium a world class plug and play facility.

The founder and president of Worldwide Sports Management Group is Krishna “Kris” Persaud who also runs KPC Properties LLC which is a real estate investment firm that has an extensive portfolio in South Florida that includes around 2,500 multifamily units in the region.

As well as his property business Mr Persaud also sits on the board of directors of Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited.

Speaking about the acquisition of the Jamaica Tallawahs franchise Mr Persaud said, “I would like to especially thank the previous owners and the Hero CPL Team for all of their assistance in making the Tallawahs acquisition a reality, and I wish our Mighty Strong Tallawahs Team all the best in the upcoming 2017 competition.”

Damien O’Donohoe, the Chief Executive Officer of the Hero CPL said, “We are delighted to welcome Kris Persaud and Worldwide Sports Management Group to the Hero CPL family and look forward to a long and fruitful working relationship with them in both Jamaica and the USA.”

ADVERTISEMENT