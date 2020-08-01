By August 1, 2020 0 Comments Read More →

South Florida Events in Celebration of Jamaica’s 58th Independence

South Florida Events in Celebration of Jamaica’s 58th Independence Celebration SOUTH FLORIDA –  In celebration of Jamaica’s 58th Independence, the Consul General of Jamaica – Miami in association with the Jamaica Diaspora Southern USA (JADIAS) presents “8 Days of Celebration Jamaica Independence Week”.

These virtual events will take place August 1 – 8, 2020 streamed live on ination.tv and facebook.com/congenmiami

Jamaica’s 58th Independence Celebration Schedule of Events

  • August 18pmFESTIVAL SONG CELEBRATION – Launch of Jamaica Independence Week
  • August 2 – 3pmJAMAICA 58 – SERVICE OF THANKSGIVING (Click here for more information)
  • August 38pmJAMAICA OPEN FOR BUSINESS – Live Investment Forum with guest panelists: Gabriel Heron, JAMPRO and Philip Rose, Jamaica Tourist Board
  • August 48pm DIASPORA STATE CHALLENGE – Competitive edu-tainment involving Diaspora groups across the Southern USA
  • August 58pmCOOKING IS GREAT FOR FESTIVAL 58 Diaspora Cook-off (Exercise and Dance)
  • August 6TRIBUTE TO MISS LOU (Cultural presentations) –  Continuing celebration of Miss Lou (centennial) birthday.
  • August 78pmHIGHLIGHTING WORK OF ICONS IN THE ARTS – NDTC; Oliver Samuels; Perry Henzell;| Olive Lewin – Jamaica Folk Singers; Moderated by local theater and literary experts.
  • August 83pmJAMAICA DIASPORA DAY OF PRAYER (JDOP) – The week will culminate with Diaspora community participating in JDOP conducted by Jamaican faith-based leaders with donations to benefit Jamaican home-grown charities.

 

    • “Join The Line – 3 pm –  Jamaica Independence Motorcade

 

