South Florida Events in Celebration of Jamaica’s 58th Independence Celebration

SOUTH FLORIDA – In celebration of Jamaica’s 58th Independence, the Consul General of Jamaica – Miami in association with the Jamaica Diaspora Southern USA (JADIAS) presents “8 Days of Celebration Jamaica Independence Week”.

These virtual events will take place August 1 – 8, 2020 streamed live on ination.tv and facebook.com/congenmiami

Jamaica’s 58th Independence Celebration Schedule of Events

August 1 – 8pm – FESTIVAL SONG CELEBRATION – Launch of Jamaica Independence Week

– August 3 – 8pm – JAMAICA OPEN FOR BUSINESS – Live Investment Forum with guest panelists: Gabriel Heron , JAMPRO and Philip Rose , Jamaica Tourist Board

August 6 – TRIBUTE TO MISS LOU (Cultural presentations) – Continuing celebration of Miss Lou (centennial) birthday.

“Join The Line – 3 pm – Jamaica Independence Motorcade

