South Florida Events in Celebration of Jamaica’s 58th Independence Celebration

South Florida Events in Celebration of Jamaica’s 58th Independence
SOUTH FLORIDA – In celebration of Jamaica’s 58th Independence, the Consul General of Jamaica – Miami in association with the Jamaica Diaspora Southern USA (JADIAS) presents “8 Days of Celebration Jamaica Independence Week”.
These virtual events will take place August 1 – 8, 2020 streamed live on ination.tv and facebook.com/congenmiami
Jamaica’s 58th Independence Celebration Schedule of Events
- August 1 – 8pm – FESTIVAL SONG CELEBRATION – Launch of Jamaica Independence Week
- August 2 – 3pm – JAMAICA 58 – SERVICE OF THANKSGIVING (Click here for more information)
- August 3 – 8pm – JAMAICA OPEN FOR BUSINESS – Live Investment Forum with guest panelists: Gabriel Heron, JAMPRO and Philip Rose, Jamaica Tourist Board
- August 4 – 8pm DIASPORA STATE CHALLENGE – Competitive edu-tainment involving Diaspora groups across the Southern USA
- August 5 – 8pm – COOKING IS GREAT FOR FESTIVAL 58 – Diaspora Cook-off (Exercise and Dance)
- August 6 – TRIBUTE TO MISS LOU (Cultural presentations) – Continuing celebration of Miss Lou (centennial) birthday.
- August 7 – 8pm – HIGHLIGHTING WORK OF ICONS IN THE ARTS – NDTC; Oliver Samuels; Perry Henzell;| Olive Lewin – Jamaica Folk Singers; Moderated by local theater and literary experts.
- August 8 – 3pm – JAMAICA DIASPORA DAY OF PRAYER (JDOP) – The week will culminate with Diaspora community participating in JDOP conducted by Jamaican faith-based leaders with donations to benefit Jamaican home-grown charities.
- “Join The Line – 3 pm – Jamaica Independence Motorcade
