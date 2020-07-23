Commemorating Jamaica’s 58th Independence in South Florida

Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami hosts Thanksgiving Service

SOUTH FLORIDA – In recognition of Jamaica’s 58th anniversary of Independence, the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami will hold the annual Ecumenical Service of Thanksgiving on Sunday, August 2, at 3:00 p.m.

Because of the constraints caused by the COVID pandemic, the Service will be streamed live on virtual media platforms.

The official theme for this year’s celebration is titled “Jamaica 58 Resilient and Strong”. This year’s sermon will be delivered by Pastor Dr. Clyde Bailey, Executive Pastor, Cooper City Church of God, Cooper City, Florida.

The officiating clergy will Pastor Andrew Samuels of the Miami Seventh Day Baptist Church, in Miami, Florida.

As tradition, the Service will feature the Official message from the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Hon. Andrew Holness, MP, and greetings from the Consul General, R. Oliver Mair. The programme will also include several recitals from local performers as well as renditions from the University Singers.

Relating to this year’s official theme “Jamaica 58 Resilient and Strong”, Consul General Mair readily welcomes nationals and friends to join us in worship celebrating Jamaica’s achievements as an independent nation. He stated that in every crisis there is an opportunity.

With the global challenges facing us today, he encouraged that we use this opportunity to unite, rebuilding not only our nation, but a world strong and resilient under God.