Shak’s Hope ‘Islands of Hope’ Fundraising Brunch to Support Sickle Cell Awareness

Shak’s Hope First Annual Fundraising Brunch is Slated for Sunday March 8 in Davie

Fort Lauderdale – For the past 4 years, Andrea Hall, Executive Director at Shak’s Hope Foundation has been working to fulfill the dream of her daughter, Shakira Martin, a Sickle Cell Warrior who lost her battle with the disease on August 3, 2016.

The foundation, a brainchild and dream of her daughter Shakira – Miss Jamaica Universe – 2011, was formed with a mission to raise awareness about Sickle Cell Disease and encourage all individuals to ‘know their status’.

Funds raised by the organization benefit patients in Jamaica and South Florida by providing much needed, personal items, medical equipment, testing kits as well as money to assist patients with basic everyday necessities.

Shak’s Hope will hold its first fundraising brunch on International Women’s Day, Sunday, March 8th from 11am to 4pm, at the Long Key Nature Center located at 3501 SW 130 Avenue, Davie, FL.

The theme, Islands of Hope, promises attendees a fun-filled day featuring mimosas plus food and drinks from 7 Caribbean Islands, intertwined with music and entertainment by DJ Radcliff.

There will be a silent auction, fashion show and vendors present to complete the experience.

Special guest Mr. Oliver Mair, Consul General to Jamaica in Miami, whose office handles consular affairs for 13 Southeastern US States as well as the Cayman Islands and the Bahamas encourages guests to support this worthwhile cause and get their tickets early before they are sold out.

Tickets are $50 each and only available on a PRE-SOLD Basis. Tickets are available on Eventbrite, click here.

For more information or in person purchases, please call 754-234-6788 or 954-296-2777.