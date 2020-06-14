State Representative Barbara Watson Enters Senate District 35 Race

Watson Seeks to Champion Solutions for Florida’s Economy, Education, and Elderly Services

MIAMI – State Representative Barbara Watson (D-Miami) announced her candidacy for Florida Senate District 35. Representative Watson, who currently represents House District 107, officially qualified for the August 18th Primary Election this past week.

“There is so much more work to do on behalf of the people of our community, our county, and our state,” said Watson. “The pandemic magnified the growing challenges facing our state. It confirmed the necessity for a strong voice and experienced leadership with a grassroots focus working in the Senate. It’s important to sustain our small businesses, ensure the greatest resources are available from pre-K to university campuses, and sponsor programs that will encourage entrepreneurship, and reevaluate the law enforcement oversight process.”

Representative Watson, a member of the 2018-2020 Florida House Minority Office leadership team, has championed many causes during her tenure in the Florida House of Representatives, including: Expunction of Criminal History Records, Purchase of Firearms by Mentally Ill Persons, Social and Emotional Wellness Protections, False Impersonation, North Miami Seniors Feeding Program, and New Horizons Better Being Senior Program, and Staffing Ratios at Healthcare Facilities/Delivery of Nursing Services.

“During the 2020 Legislative Session before this pandemic, I sponsored legislation to require health care facilities to implement minimum direct care registered nurse staffing levels,” said Watson. “If this measure is put into practice, it would protect our most vulnerable population residing in assisted living facilities during the times of a crisis and for daily care. This measure was first proposed in 2015 years prior to today’s COVID-19 crisis and remains one of my priorities as a candidate for Senate District 35.”

Representative Watson was first elected to the Florida House in 2011. She was reelected subsequently. From 2003 to 2011, Ms. Watson served on the Miami Gardens City Council, including one-term as Vice-Mayor.

Barbara Watson was born in Miami, Florida. Watson and her late husband, Alvin Watson, are the parents of six (6) children. Prior to public service, Ms. Watson owned a limousine company and served as a director with the Miami-Dade County Limousine Association.

In November 2020, Representative Watson will face term-limits in the District 107 seat.

To learn more about Representative Barbara Watson’s Florida Senate campaign, visit www.BarbaraWatsonforSenate.com.

Trusted, Proven Leadership for Senate District 35