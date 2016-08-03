Miss Jamaica Universe 2011, Shakira Martin Passes Away

SOUTH FLORIDA – Today (August 3rd), we bid farewell to our beloved Shakira Martin, affectionately known to us, “Shaks”. At 12:28am, she succumbed to complications of Sickle Cell Anemia.

Though we may not be able to touch or speak with her, we are comforted in knowing that her indomitable spirit will live with us in our hearts.

Together, we fought a challenging journey with her. In honor of her spirit and zest for life, we plan to remember the essence of her being and remind others of the HOPE she exuded on a daily basis despite her constant unbearable pain. We will tell the story of how she mastered the essence of living and impacted all around her. She lived fully, loved endlessly and touched the hearts of everyone she encountered.

Shakira Martin was a graduate of Nova High School and former Miss Jamaica Universe 2011, her lifelong dream has been to live an exemplary life by showing her fellow “Sicklers‟ that the disease did not master her but she mastered the disease. In life, if she felt it, she lived it and if she lived it, we all felt the love and the strength of her resolve.

This year, Shaks formerly established her foundation, Shak’s Hope Fund, in collaboration with the Miami Foundation to elevate awareness, education and care options for other impacted families in the United States, the Caribbean and around the world.

Today is the first day of the rest of her HOPE, Shak’s Hope endeavors to transcend the pain and despair and to show her Sickler family how to live their best life in spite of the challenges. We ask you to band together in making her dream a reality and to sustain her HOPE for other generations.

In addition, the family has established a GoFundMe account to assist with final medical expenses and arrangements. We encourage all our family and friends to learn more about sickle cell disease and the challenges for impacted families. We are thankful for all the loving and prayerful messages sent to us. Your words give us comfort and HOPE.

How to give to the Shak’s Hope Inc. Fund (100% tax deductible):

· Via Check: Make checks payable to “The Miami Foundation” and include the Fund name “Shak‟s Hope Inc. Fund” in the memo line of the check. Mail checks to The Miami Foundation, 40 Northwest 3rd Street, Suite 305, Miami, FL 33128.

· Via Credit Card: Visit http://bit.ly/27VGQhL and submit payment through The Miami Foundation‟s website.

· Via Cash Wire or Stock Transfer: Please contact Julie Vives at jvives@miamifoundation.org 305.357.2082 for cash wiring or stock transfer instructions.

How to support family (final arrangements & medical expenses):

· Go to GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/2hsdg44