Black Violin to receive Caribbean American Heritage Excellence in the Arts Award

[Washington, DC] – The talented string virtuoso duo Black Violin is recognized by the Institute of Caribbean Studies (ICS) and will be honored at the virtual staging of the 28 th

Annual Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Awards Gala on November 19. Black Violin will receive the Excellence in the Arts Award.

The Caribbean American Heritage (CARAH) Awards, held under the patronage of the Caribbean Diplomatic Corps, aims to celebrate the contributions of Caribbean Americans who have been exceptionally successful in their fields at the national and/or international level or who are emerging as ‘vanguards’ of the future. Black Violin members Kev Marcus and Wil Baptiste who first met in orchestra class at Dillard High School in Fort Lauderdale, are classically violinists and viola players They began careers with the South Florida Rappers, and entertaining local clubs.

Grammy Nomination

They soon headed to Showtime at the Apollo in 2005. Eventually they sold out headline performances at venues across the country. Including a sold out two- night headline run at The Kennedy Center in 2018. NPR took note and declared “their music will keep classical music alive for the next generation.” Black Violin’s latest release, Take the Stairs, earned a Grammy Award nomination for “Best Contemporary Instrumental.

Black Violin typically performs over 200 shows a year. Many of these are performances for young low-income students in urban communities. In the last year alone, the group played for over 100,000 students.

Black Violin Foundation Launched

Last year, the group launched the Black Violin Foundation Inc., a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering youth by providing access to quality music programs in their community. BVF believes that music and access to music programs should not be determined by race, gender, or socio-economic status. Black Violin Foundation’s inaugural program the Musical Innovation Grant for Continuing Education will provide scholarships to young music students to attend a program of their liking that fosters musical creativity and innovation.

According to Dr Claire Nelson, ICS Founder and President, the CARAH Awards is a testament to Caribbean Americans continued contributions to the United States. She stated: “ICS started this event 28 years ago in an effort to highlight to the American community the caliber of individuals that claim Caribbean American ancestry and to provide a forum for honoring and recognizing their contributions to the public good. Black Violin represents the creativity that is so indwelling in the Caribbean spirit. We are uplifted by their music. The CARAH nominating committee is very excited that they are able to join us and be honored this year.”

This year’s event is available to the public online for free.