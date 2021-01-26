Virtual Staging of 14th Annual Miss Lou Reading Festival in South Florida

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – The 14th annual Louise Bennett-Coverley Reading Festival will enjoy an evening of rich cultural conversations to be staged on virtual media platforms on Saturday (February 6), starting at 2:00 p.m.

Under the patronage of Jamaica’s Consul General, R. Oliver Mair, the event is titled “Tek Kin Teet Kibba Heartburn”. And, will feature one of Jamaica’s cultural entertainer and comedian, Dr. Michael Abrahams, an obstetrician and gynecologist by profession from Kingston.

The annual event has become a staple of the Broward Regional Library events celebrating Black History Month.

Special Tribute to Reverend Easton Lee

This year, special tribute will be paid to the late Reverend Easton Lee, who recently passed away in South Florida.

Father Lee will posthumously be the recipient of the first Lifetime Cultural Award “Lionheart Award”. The award will be presented by the South Florida, Louise Bennet Coverley Heritage Council.

President of the LB-C Heritage Council, Colin Smith, referred to Rev. Lee as one of Jamaica’s outstanding cultural icons. “Lee knew the depth of the Jamaican cultural from the grassroots up. He was dedicated to sharing it in a most excellent manner through his writings of poetry and theatrical productions.”. Mr. Lee was a poet, author and former broadcaster with an extensive background in communications. He honed his career at former Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation and the Jamaica Information Service. He was a member of the LB-C Heritage Council.

Readings from his works will be performed by Tiffani Robinson, production artist and protégé of Rev. Lee.

Featured Artist – Dr. Michael Abrahams

This year’s featured artist is Dr. Michael Abrahams who got his start in entertainment in 2006. He performed on the popular “Professionals in Cabaret” at Morgan Harbour’s, Deejays’ Original Songs on Stage.

Popular comedian Owen “Blakka” Ellis approached Abrahams to be a speaker at the launch of “The International Comedy fest 2K6,” on the topic of the health benefits of laughter. His presentation offered engaging anecdotes often with a satirical slant. He immediately garnered the recognition that resulted in an invitation to perform stand-up comedy.

His work is topical and he uses humor to cleverly make comments on social ills, everyday quirks and trends.

Abrahams has addressed public health concerns and recently took part in a public service campaign to fight breast cancer.

His work has been described as similar to that of Miss Lou, the first lady of comedy and social commentator. Known as a poet and theatre performer, Abrahams been described as a talented Jamaican extending his repertoire to include music.

Dr. Abrahams is a weekly columnist with the Jamaica Gleaner. His incisive articles include human rights, the treatment of women in the workplace, religion and about boys in pain.

Annual Festival Entertainment Line-up

The annual Festival continues its tradition serving as a platform for conversations with other cultural artists and literary folks.

Entertainment will be provided from a selection of notable Jamaican artists from the South Florida Diasporic community including the Jamaica Folk Revue and the Tallawah Mento Band.

Poetry Reading Performances:

Victoria Taffe (LB-C scholarship winner);

Lauderdale Lakes, Mayor Hazelle Rogers, OD;

South Florida students, four year-old Victoria Ward, and six year-old, Brielle Telfer

Consul General Oliver Mair and dub poet Malachi Smith will perform a birthday tribute to international reggae artist, Bob Marley.

To participate in the virtual event, patrons must register at the LB-C Heritage Council website.

Donations For Award Scholarships

The LB-C Heritage Council continues its appeal for donations to support students pursuing the Arts at the Edna Manley School for the Visual and Performing Arts.

The LB-C Heritage Council awards scholarships to graduating students at the Louise Bennett-Coverley All-Age School tenable at Excelsior College. We are mindful that “every mickle mek a muckle”, according to LB-C Heritage Council, Ms. Norma Darby.