Relief Supplies By Jamaica Diaspora Aid Hurricane Melissa Victims

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica’s Diaspora has stepped up to the plate in response to the destruction Hurricane Melissa caused in their country. Stories about individuals and organizations assisting families and communities abound.

In early November, Dr. B Roy Davidson, Dr. Laxley Stephenson and Dr. Beverly Nichols joined the humanitarian effort, by donating relief supplies and generators to people in Westmoreland, St. Elizabeth and Montego Bay.

“From the moment we learned that Jamaica was projected to be the storm’s primary target, we were deeply concerned—especially given the hurricane’s slow movement and the severity of its projected impact,” said Stephenson, who lives in Atlanta. “After the storm passed, we monitored the situation closely. As Jamaicans, we understood the seriousness of the aftermath and felt a responsibility to step in, contribute, and help relieve the suffering being experienced across so many communities.”

Stephenson is president of Global Humanity Network, while Davidson, who lives in Los Angeles, is CEO of UNI Health Care Inc. Both are from Westmoreland which suffered extensive damage from the Category 5 hurricane.

During their November 9-14 trip, they donated two weeks of relief supplies to 500 families, courtesy of UNI Health Care Inc and Caribbean Cricket Club of Los Angeles.

Nichols, based in New York, is president of Push Start Foundation. She donated 25 generators to areas left without electricity by Melissa’s powerful winds.

“From solar generators to clean water, our goal is to restore hope and stability for families across the impacted parishes in Jamaica,” said Nichols, who is from Clarendon parish, which was also affected.

Diaspora groups, particularly in the US, Canada and United Kingdom, have donated to the post-Melissa cause by shipping tons of essential items to areas and people affected. There have also been fundraising concerts featuring reggae artists in Florida, Toronto and London.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in Jamaica on October 28. While the capital Kingston was unscathed, rural parishes of St. Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover, St. James and Trelawny suffered extensive damage.

The Jamaican government reports that 45 people have died as a result of Hurricane Melissa.