Urgent Public Alert – Beware of Fraudulent Hurricane Melissa Relief Websites

KINGSTON, Jamaica – In the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, the Jamaica Cyber Incident Response Team (JaCIRT) has detected a surge in fraudulent websites attempting to exploit the generosity of donors and supporters. These malicious sites aim to divert relief funds away from legitimate efforts, threatening the well-being of those in need. Websites for donations can be tricky, so this alert is issued to safeguard the public, local and international donors, and charitable organizations working to support Hurricane Melissa recovery.

Identified Threat: Fraudulent Domains and Tactics

JaCIRT’s investigation has uncovered several unauthorized websites for donations mimicking official relief efforts. These sites often use convincing branding, urgent appeals, and misleading domain names to trick users into donating. Common tactics include requesting direct bank transfers, offering untraceable payment options, and imitating legitimate charity platforms. Such fraudulent domains do not operate under official government oversight and pose a significant risk to donor funds.

The following domains have been identified as suspicious and should NOT be used for donations:

jamaicahurricanehelp .net

jamaicahurricanehelp .org

jamaica-hurricane-help .com

melissareliefjamaica .net

melissareliefjamaica .com

melissareliefjamaica .org

supportjamaicagovjm .com

supportjamaicagovjm .net

Official Donation Channel: How to Verify Legitimate Relief Sites

For all Hurricane Melissa relief donations, JaCIRT emphasizes the use of the official government portal, https://www.supportjamaica.gov.jm. The only authorized website for donations is hosted under the .gov.jm domain. Before making any contribution to websites for donations:

Check that the website address ends with .gov.jm

Look for clear government branding and contact details

Avoid sites that ask for payment via untraceable methods (e.g., cryptocurrency, gift cards)

Contact JaCIRT or the relevant government department if you are unsure about the websites for donations

How to Protect Yourself: Donor Safety Guidance

Always verify the website’s URL before donating Use secure payment channels recommended by the official portal Do not respond to unsolicited emails, social media posts, or text messages soliciting donations Check for official announcements or press releases regarding relief efforts If in doubt, consult JaCIRT or trusted government sources

Reporting Suspicious Sites: What You Can Do

If you encounter a website or communication you suspect to be fraudulent:

Do not interact or provide any personal or financial information

Document the website address and any details about the suspicious activity

Report the site immediately to JaCIRT at [email protected]

Inform local law enforcement if you believe funds have been misappropriated

Your vigilance helps protect the entire donor community and ensures aid reaches those who need it most.

Message to International Donors

JaCIRT extends its gratitude to the global community for their compassion and support. International donors are especially urged to exercise caution, as fraudulent sites may target overseas contributors with sophisticated scams. Please use only the official Jamaican government donation portal and be wary of unfamiliar platforms or direct requests for funds. Always ensure that the websites for donations are verified and use the official channels. Your generosity is vital—let’s ensure it is directed to legitimate relief work.

SEE ALSO: South Florida Organizations Respond to Hurricane Melissa

Ongoing Monitoring: JaCIRT’s Commitment

JaCIRT continues to monitor the cyber landscape for threats related to Hurricane Melissa relief. The team works closely with law enforcement, international partners, and charitable organizations to detect, investigate, and dismantle fraudulent operations. Updates and further guidance will be issued as needed to keep the public informed and protected.

Vigilance and Support for Legitimate Relief

As the recovery from Hurricane Melissa continues, JaCIRT calls for heightened vigilance among donors and supporters. By following official guidance, reporting suspicious activities, and confirming donation channels, we can safeguard vital relief funds. When using websites for donations, ensure they are authorized. Together, we ensure that assistance reaches affected communities swiftly and securely.