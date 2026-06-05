Mikey Sparkle To Host Free Lithonia Family Fun Day

ATLANTA – A longtime Jamaican-born promoter and radio personality in metro Atlanta is preparing to host the 14th annual Mikey’s Sparkle Family Fun Day on June 21. This free community event is expected to draw hundreds to the Lithonia Amphitheater during Caribbean-American Heritage Month.

Organized by Mikey Sparkle, the event has grown steadily into one of the area’s best-known Caribbean-centered family gatherings. It brings together music, food and community fellowship.

“This year I decided to make the event completely free as a way of giving back to the community,” Sparkle said. “I’ve always enjoyed seeing people happy and bringing families together.”

Caribbean-American Heritage Month Family Event

The family-oriented event is scheduled to run from noon to 9 p.m. It will feature children’s activities, music, games and a broad selection of Caribbean food vendors.

Sparkle said the timing of the event, during Caribbean-American Heritage Month and around Father’s Day, adds to its significance. It is a family-centered celebration.

“This is not just a Caribbean event. It is an international family event where Caribbean people, Americans and people from many different backgrounds can come together and enjoy themselves,” he said.

Entertainment will include sets from DJs such as DJ Cold Rice, Bugsy Bam Bam, DJ Greg and DJ Supaterk Storm. In addition, there will be guest selectors from Jamaica and across the southeastern United States.

Caribbean Culture

Attendees can also expect vendors offering Caribbean cuisine and cultural products throughout the day. Jamaica’s Honorary Consul in Atlanta, Dr. Elaine Bryan, is expected to officially declare the event open.

Originally from St. Mary, Jamaica, Sparkle has lived in Atlanta since 1999. He has spent over two decades in the city’s entertainment and media circles. Besides running an automotive business, he has built a profile as a radio personality and promoter. His work focuses on reggae music and Caribbean culture.

He previously held an ownership stake in Flava Radio. Now he hosts a reggae program on OG 97.9 FM, where he continues to spotlight Jamaican music and culture across the region.

Sparkle said the annual Family Fun Day was created to offer families a safe, welcoming space to enjoy entertainment while celebrating Caribbean heritage.

“We want people to come out, bring their families, enjoy the music, enjoy the food, and have a great day together,” he said.

The event is set for Saturday, June 21, from noon to 9 p.m. at the Lithonia Amphitheater in Lithonia, Georgia. Admission is free.