Donate Blood: A Critical Need In Jamaica After Hurricane Melissa

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News7 hours ago
KINGSTON, Jamaica  – The Ministry of Health and Wellness is appealing to the public to donate blood as soon as conditions allow. This appeal follows the passage of Hurricane Melissa, which has disrupted normal collection and storage operations across several parishes.

According to the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS), the hurricane disrupted routine blood collection drives. It has also slowed the movement of blood and blood products to hospitals. As a result, national blood supplies are now critically low for persons who may require transfusions for surgery, trauma care, and childbirth complications.

“We are urging all Jamaicans who are able to give blood. Your donation can save lives, especially at a time when hospitals are still in emergency mode and every unit counts,” said Dr. Jacquiline Bisasor-McKenzie, Chief Medical Officer.

Those wishing to donate blood are reminded to:

  • Wait until travel is safe and roads are cleared before visiting any collection site.
  • Eat well, rest, and stay hydrated before donating.
  • Bring a valid ID when attending the Blood Bank.

Donations are now being accepted at the offices of the NBTS at 21 Slipe Road in Kingston. Updates on other available collection sites and schedules will be shared through the Ministry’s official channels and the NBTS social media pages in the coming days.

The Ministry commends all regular donors and volunteers for their continued support and urges new donors to come forward.

 

