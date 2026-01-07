Reggae Genealogy® Music Festival: A Celebration of Heritage and Legends

PLANTATION – On Saturday, February 7, 2026, the Island SPACE Caribbean Museum will unite reggae fans, families, and the South Florida community for an unforgettable celebration at the Reggae Genealogy® Music Festival. This annual event stands as a vibrant kickoff to South Florida’s Reggae Month. It honors the legacy and evolution of reggae music while spotlighting the genre’s legendary contributors. Packed with performances, cultural engagement, and community spirit, this year’s festival promises to be the most immersive yet.

Festival Theme and Setting: ‘Lights. Camera. Reggae.’

This year’s theme, ‘Lights. Camera. Reggae.’, transforms Volunteer Park in Plantation into a dynamic soundstage reminiscent of reggae’s golden eras. Attendees will step into a world where colorful lights, cinematic visuals, and the pulse of reggae beats create an atmosphere that is both electrifying and culturally rich.

The festival’s creative production aims to celebrate reggae’s roots and its ongoing influence on global music. It ensures every visitor feels the rhythm and story of this timeless genre.

The event is made possible with the support of longtime cultural allies: the City of Plantation, Broward County Cultural Division, Florida Power and Light, Grace Foods and Inner Circle / Bigg Zound.

Lifetime Achievement Awards: Honoring Reggae’s Icons

A highlight of the 2026 festival is the presentation of Lifetime Achievement Awards to three Jamaican music legends. Their work has shaped the soundscape of reggae worldwide:

Clifford ‘Mr. Vegas’ Smith

Known for his infectious hits “Nike Air” and “Heads High” that catapulted him to international fame in 1997, he remains one of the genre’s most versatile figures. Fusing dancehall, reggae and gospel influences, his energetic catalog includes anthems like “Hot Wuk” and “Tek Wey Yuhself.” This earned him a MOBO Award, Billboard chart presence, and stages shared with global icons from New York to Nairobi.

Dubbed the most successful “singjay” of his generation, Mr. Vegas continues to push boundaries. He blends message-driven music with undeniable rhythm.

Sly Dunbar

The legendary drummer of the dynamic duo Sly & Robbie, is a cornerstone of Jamaican music history. With a career spanning more than 40 years, Dunbar’s innovative drumming and production redefined reggae, rocksteady, and dancehall rhythms. His work on Bob Marley’s “Punky Reggae Party,” Junior Murvin’s “Police & Thieves” and Grace Jones’ “Pull Up to the Bumper” exemplifies his genre-crossing influence.

He is a two-time Grammy Award winner with more than a dozen nominations. Dunbar is regarded by many as the most recorded drummer in reggae music.

Leroy Sibbles

Sibbles is best known as the voice and bassist of The Heptones. He played a pivotal role in shaping the sound of Studio One—the “Motown of Jamaica.” As lead singer of classics like “Book of Rules,” “Party Time” and “Fattie Fattie,” Sibbles brought soulful harmony to the ska-to-reggae evolution.

As a session bassist, he laid the foundation for enduring riddims including “Full Up” and “Satta Massagana.”

He has inspired generations of artists and producers. His contributions as a singer, songwriter and arranger cement his place as one of reggae’s foundational architects.

These honorees will be recognized on stage for their artistic achievements. Furthermore, they will be honored for the lasting impact they’ve made on reggae music and culture.

A Cultural Stage Set with Rhythm, Film and Caribbean Flavor

The Reggae Genealogy® Music Festival boasts a dynamic lineup of live performances, featuring both established stars and rising talents.

“This year’s production is a love letter to the soundtracks of our lives,” said Calibe Thompson, executive director of Island SPACE. “We’re paying homage to the cultural moments that brought reggae into homes, clubs, theaters and hearts around the world.”

The event opens with a tribute to reggae and film legend Jimmy Cliff, setting the tone for an evening of musical storytelling.

Confirmed performers include Tifa, Phil Watkis, Roy G, and Bobby Rose, supported by Code Red Band.

The main stage will be hosted by beloved actress Audrey Reid, best known for her starring role in Dancehall Queen. She will be joined by music from Bigg G, DJ King Mega, and pre-show host Frank!e Red.

Cultural Experiences and Community Engagement

Beyond the music, the festival offers a range of immersive cultural activities and opportunities for community connection:

Fireside Chat : Engage with reggae artist Leroy Sibbles and historians in a casual, interactive setting exploring the genre’s social and cultural roots.

: Engage with reggae artist Leroy Sibbles and historians in a casual, interactive setting exploring the genre’s social and cultural roots. Children’s Zone : A dedicated area with fun, educational activities for kids, making the festival a family-friendly affair.

: A dedicated area with fun, educational activities for kids, making the festival a family-friendly affair. Caribbean Cuisine : Savor authentic island flavors from a variety of food vendors, featuring jerk chicken, patties, and tropical treats.

: Savor authentic island flavors from a variety of food vendors, featuring jerk chicken, patties, and tropical treats. Craft and Culture Vendors : Shop for artisan goods, apparel, and memorabilia that celebrate Caribbean heritage.

: Shop for artisan goods, apparel, and memorabilia that celebrate Caribbean heritage. Community Engagement: Connect with local organizations, cultural groups, and sponsors who support the growth and preservation of reggae music.

Event Logistics: Date, Time, and Tickets