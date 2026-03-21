ON THE B SIDE Poetry Slam Kicks off National Poetry Month in April

MIAMI — For 24 years, ON THE B SIDE has been South Florida’s heartbeat for spoken word, earning its reputation as the region’s longest-running spoken word platform. In celebration of National Poetry Month, founder and cultural curator Ingrid “B” Bazin will host THE B SIDE SLAM on April 12, 2026, from 5:00–9:00 PM at Red Rooster in Historic Overtown (920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136).

South Florida’s top poets will compete head-to-head, performing original work for a chance to win $500 and bragging rights.

This is the eighth event in a series of 25 leading up to ON THE B SIDE’s official 25th anniversary this December—a yearlong celebration of poetry, culture, and community connection.

Tickets are available at https://getonthebside.com/.

The slam is a contest in which poets perform original work for 3 minutes, with 5 audience members judging and awarding scores from 0 to 10. Top poets advance, but above all, the event celebrates creativity, community, and spoken word.

ON THE B SIDE has long provided a space for poets to express their artistry and has helped develop South Florida’s spoken-word scene while nurturing emerging talent.

“For 24 years, ON THE B SIDE has been about creating a space where poetry lives, breathes, and connects people,” said Ingrid ‘Ingrid B’ Bazin, Founder and Cultural Curator of ON THE B SIDE. “As we approach our 25th anniversary, we’re celebrating the artists, the audiences, and the community that has kept this culture thriving in South Florida. The journey continues, and the stage remains open.”

Follow @OnTheBSideEnt to stay connected and celebrate with us.

Five Questions With Ingrid B

What was the first poem or performance that made you fall in love with spoken word?

Ursula Rucker had a Poem on The Roots album called Return To Innocence Lost. That was my first experience with “Spoken Word” as an adult. Poetry has always been a part of my life, though. I was an avid reader as a child and still have the journal of quotes and poems that I started as a teenager. I can still remember the first poem I memorized from “The Happiness Book”. I believe it was called Discouragement.

What’s one word that describes the energy of a B Side Slam night?

Transformative.

Who is a poet or performer who has inspired you the most over the years?

Most is a very difficult question. I definitely have favorite Poets and favorite poems, but after 25 years, that would require a BEST OF playlist. The top Poets would begin with Sunni Patterson and Obbie West. Top performers/ songwriters would include Mumu Fresh, Anthony David, Teedra Moses, Mike Phillips, and Kindred The Family Soul, but both lists are long for different reasons.

If you could host a slam anywhere in the world, where would it be?

It’s not the where that intrigues me, it’s the level. A televised Slam that can be seen around the world would be amazing, especially if the winner could win 100k.

Looking forward, how do you hope ON THE B SIDE will continue to shape Caribbean culture and artistic expression for the next generation?

I want the next generation to understand that they are Caribbean American. We have a responsibility to preserve our culture and share our stories. We express our culture through food, music, and dance, but poetry allows us to communicate and explore it more deeply. Our audience reflects the diaspora. We are mainly Black, but also include white, Asian, and Latin American individuals. It’s a diverse mix.

This space fosters connection and helps people better understand one another. And people need to realize that not everyone is from Jamaica. Each island has its own unique culture, sound, and history. Through poetry, we emphasize those differences. This work is about safeguarding our culture and ensuring the next generation sees themselves clearly.

Cultural Curator-Ingrid “Ingrid B” Bazin Bio

Ingrid “Ingrid B” Bazin is a South Florida–based cultural curator, creative entrepreneur, and community builder. She has more than 25 years of experience producing live poetry, music, and storytelling. Her work is rooted in culture, connection, and community.

She is the Founder and Owner of ON THE B SIDE, one of South Florida’s longest-running live poetry and soul culture platforms. Founded in 2001, ON THE B SIDE began as a grassroots spoken-word movement and has become a respected cultural institution, known for authenticity and cultural impact. The platform helped shape the region’s spoken-word scene, making underground roots a vibrant, recognized art form. Ingrid is of Haitian descent, born in Jamaica, and raised in Barbados.

Often recognized as the ultimate “Soulcialite” promoter, Ingrid operates at the intersection of arts, culture, and community engagement. She partners with cities, venues, nonprofits, universities, and brands to produce meaningful live events. Her work blends West Indian sensibility, Southern hospitality, and Northern flair, drawing a diverse, multigenerational audience known as The Soulcialites.

Her credits include serving as Poet Producer for two seasons (2007–2009) of Lyric Café on BET J and Centric TV. She also books and curates talent for corporate, municipal, and academic stages. She has curated

Beyond performance, her work focuses on social impact. Her live events spark dialogue on reproductive health, domestic violence, mental wellness, and shared community healing.

As ON THE B SIDE approaches its 25th anniversary in 2026, Ingrid B continues to curate events in South Florida and beyond. She celebrates legacy, elevates artists, and builds sustainable cultural platforms for the future.

The soul of South Florida is ON THE B SIDE.