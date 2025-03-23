On The B Side, Celebrate 24 Years of Spoken Word – Countdown to 25!

NORTH MIAMI – With a legacy of powerful poetry, electrifying performances, and unwavering dedication to spoken word culture, ON THE B SIDE celebrates an incredible 24 years of keeping the art of spoken word alive in South Florida. A month-long celebration will feature events filled with passion, talent, and unforgettable moments.

The South Florida community is invited to join as On The B Side kicks off National Poetry Month, with festivities starting on April 4, 2025, culminating in a grand Poetry Slam on April 28, 2025.

For 24 years, ON THE B SIDE has served as a sanctuary for poets to craft and share their truths, providing a space where artists can be heard, felt, and celebrated. From underground gems to sold-out venues, we’ve witnessed the power of spoken word in shaping South Florida’s cultural landscape, and the journey is far from over.

On April 4, 2025, FLOW FRIDAYS will return at The Katz Lounge((738 NE 125th St, North Miami), where it all began 24 years ago. The night will feature Cunning Linguistics: A Grown Folks Spoken Word Experience.

Hosted by Cultural Curator Ingrid B, this evening will showcase the lyrical power of DICHOTOMY, promising an authentic, unapologetic, and mature spoken word experience that you won’t find anywhere else.

Attendees will indulge in curated cocktails, culinary delights, and Cunning Linguistics.

FLOW FRIDAYS Event Details

Date: April 4, 2025

Location: The Katz Lounge, 738 NE 125th St, North Miami

Event: Cunning Linguistics – A Grown Folks Spoken Word Experience

Featuring: DICHOTOMY | Hosted by Ingrid B | Music by DJ Mekka Rose

Tickets & More Info: [GetOnTheBSide.com]

On the B Side culminates the month on Monday, April 28th at Mellow Dramatic Mondays, their weekly Spoken word experience.

The stage will be set for a fierce Poetry Slam, where South Florida’s top poets will battle head-to-head, delivering their most powerful pieces to claim the crown.

POETRY SLAM Event Details

Date: April 28, 2025

Location: Mellow Dramatic Mondays

Event: South Florida’s best poets, one stage, one mic, one winner

Hosted by: Ingrid B | Music by DJ Gazm

Tickets & More Info: [GetOnTheBSide.com]

Follow for updates: Instagram @FlowFridays | @MellowDramaticMondays | @OnTheBSideEnt

Q&A with Cultural Curator Ingrid B

Q: Ingrid, congratulations on reaching 24 years with On the B Side! What has it meant to you to cultivate this platform for so long?

Ingrid B: Thank you! It’s been an incredible journey. On the B Side began as a dream to create a space for spoken word artists to express themselves, and it has grown into something much bigger than I ever imagined. The most rewarding part is watching poets discover their voices and seeing the community embrace this art form. I’m proud to have been part of many careers and see how On the B Side has become a cultural staple in South Florida.

Q: What is the key to On the B Side’s longevity and success over the years?

Ingrid B: Staying true to the essence of the art form is crucial. We’ve kept the space raw and authentic—no fluff, just real, powerful poetry. It’s not just about the performances; it’s about creating connections. We’ve built a space where people can speak their truths, share their stories, and be part of something bigger. That’s why people keep coming back, and it’s what makes the event so meaningful.

Q: How has the spoken word scene in South Florida changed over the years?

Ingrid B: It has grown immensely! When we first started, spoken word was still underground and often performed in small, intimate settings. Now, poets are commanding more significant stages, collaborating with musicians, and gaining the recognition they deserve. The scene here is vibrant, diverse, and influential, and I’m excited to see where the next 25 years will take us!