Honduran Dancehall Star Fresh Bodden Makes Jamaican Debut for “This is How We Roll” Remix

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Honduran dancehall sensation Fresh Bodden has made his eagerly anticipated first visit to Jamaica, marking a milestone in his career. He is shooting scenes for the Latin remix of “This is How We Roll.” The original single, a collaboration between legendary reggae artists Buju Banton and Capleton, already boasts an impressive resume. Its music video appeared on BETJAMZ and reached the #1 spot on the USA iTunes Reggae Music Video chart.

Global Collaboration: From Jamaica to Latin America

The new Latin remix, produced by renowned Colombian hitmaker Yo Gangsta and co-produced by BL tha Hook Slaya, brings together top-tier talent from across the Americas.

Yo Gangsta’s reputation for crafting global hits adds an extra layer of anticipation to the project. RSK Fama Video Production, a team from the Dominican Republic, is directing and shooting the remix video. They are capturing scenes in iconic locations throughout Kingston and Ocho Rios. The video promises vibrant visuals that capture Jamaica’s energy and culture.

Experiencing Jamaica: Fresh Bodden’s Reflections

Speaking through an interpreter about his first Jamaican experience, Fresh Bodden expressed his excitement and appreciation for the country’s unique atmosphere. “What I enjoy most about being in Jamaica is the culture and the vibe. It has been a dream of mine since I was a child to visit the land of reggae music,” he shared.

Fresh Bodden went on to explain how his passion for Jamaican music began. “My dad worked on a cruise line and he would often bring back music from Jamaican reggae artistes, so that’s how my love for reggae started,” he said.

The dancehall star looks up to musical icons like Shaggy, Sean Paul, Buju Banton, Ninjaman, and TOK. They inspired him as he grew up.

The Impact of Cross-Cultural Musical Exchange

Fresh Bodden’s visit highlights the ongoing influence and global reach of reggae and dancehall music. Artists like Fresh Bodden and producers like Yo Gangsta mix Latin and Caribbean sounds. They help the genre grow and create new cultural connections.

The Latin remix of “This is How We Roll” stands as a testament to the power of collaboration and the enduring appeal of Jamaican music worldwide.