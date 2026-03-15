SHAGGY Unveils New Album & Lead Single featuring Robin Thicke

New York, NY — Diamond-selling dancehall and reggae icon Shaggy announces his forthcoming studio album, Lottery. This is a project that captures the philosophy that has defined his extraordinary three-decade career: always bet on yourself.

Set for release on May 15 via a partnership between VP Records & Shaggy’s Ranch Entertainment, Lottery takes its title from the mindset that has propelled him from Kingston, Jamaica to global superstardom.

International Success

Throughout his illustrious career, Shaggy has taken creative and professional risks—often when the odds suggested otherwise. As a result, he has not just a hit song, but a sustained run of international success. This includes more than 40 million albums sold, multiple Grammy Awards, and a catalog that continues to resonate across generations.

The album’s lead single, “Looking Lovely,” featuring Robin Thicke, arrives March 13. A companion music video – directed by ILMATO – can be viewed HERE.

The track blends Shaggy’s unmistakable Caribbean cadence with Thicke’s smooth R&B sensibility, delivering an infectious, feel-good anthem that reflects the album’s spirit of confidence and celebration. “Looking Lovely” sets the tone for Lottery. The project is rhythm-forward, globally minded, and unapologetically hybrid.

Largely self-produced alongside longtime collaborator Shane Hoosong, Lottery builds on the sonic blueprint Shaggy, managed by Martin Kierszenbaum/Cherrytree Music Company, has refined throughout his career.

Rather than anchoring himself to a single genre, he continues to evolve a sound rooted in Jamaican musical traditions. Furthermore, he embraces pop, R&B, and contemporary global production. That hybridity—once questioned early in his career—has become a defining strength. As a result, it has positioned Shaggy as a pioneer and enduring ambassador of crossover reggae and dancehall.

From the chart-topping success of Hot Shot—the highest-ranked album by a Caribbean artist on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums of the 21st Century—to four #1 UK singles and eight entries on the Billboard Hot 100, Shaggy’s legacy is built on reinvention without compromise. Lottery reaffirms that ethos. The project is reflective of his journey and forward-looking in its ambition.

In an industry often driven by trends, Shaggy’s guiding principle remains simple: trust your instincts, embrace the risk, and own your lane. With Lottery, he doubles down on that bet—and once again proves why he remains one of the most influential and enduring figures in global music.

Lottery will be available on all major streaming platforms in May, while “Looking Lovely” featuring Robin Thicke drops March 13.