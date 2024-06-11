Buju Banton and Capleton: The Success of This is How We Roll

Buju Banton and Capleton Collab “This is How We Roll” Peaks at #3 on USA Reggae iTunes Charts

SOUTH FLORIDA – In the 1st week of June, Buju Banton and Capleton’s new dancehall collaboration “This is How We Roll” peaked at number 3 on the USA iTunes Reggae Singles Chart. The song also features American artist BL tha Hook Slaya. The single was produced by Hook Slaya Records, distributed by Vydia, and marketed by Contractor Music Marketing.

After hearing of the chart’s success, Capleton said, “I love the collab and theenergy and when you listen to it you hear value and substance and authenticdancehall. Buju and I sound like when we just buss and we were hungry for it.”

Capleton just returned from headlining City Splash in the UK and also has the upcoming shows, Reggae Love Fest on June 16th at the Barclays Center in New York and the 2nd leg on June 22nd in Miami.

Buju Banton who recently returned to the United also States has 2 upcoming shows called Long Walk to Freedom on July 13th and 14th in New York at the UBS Arena.