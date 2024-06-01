NEW YORK – In response to overwhelming demand, a second show for the highly anticipated “Long Walk To Freedom-NY” concert by Grammy award-winning artist and philanthropist Buju Banton has been added. The second show will take place on Sunday, July 14 at the prestigious UBS Arena in New York.

Buju Banton, the reggae icon who has garnered international acclaim, is making a triumphant return to the United States after a 15-year absence. Fans can expect a night filled with electrifying performances as Banton, accompanied his Shiloh Band, takes the stage to deliver a stellar show on both July 13 and now on the added date of July 14.

With the first show selling out in record time, the addition of the second show ensures that more fans and music lovers will have the opportunity to witness the legendary artist’s comeback. “Long Walk To Freedom – N.Y.” exemplifies Banton’s resilience and serves as a beacon of hope for fans around the world.

Having kicked off his world tour in Kingston, Jamaica, with a historic performance at the National Stadium, Buju Banton is ready to continue spreading his message of unity and positivity through his music.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unforgettable experience. Tickets for the second are currently on sale at www.bujubanton.com. Secure your place as Buju Banton brings the magic of reggae to the stage at the UBS Arena in New York.